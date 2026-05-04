New York Archdiocese Agrees to $800 Million Proposed Settlement for Sexual Abuse Victims

Herman Law Founder Jeff Herman Leads Years-Long Legal Effort on Behalf of More Than 1,300 Survivors of Clergy Sexual Abuse

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Law, a firm dedicated exclusively to representing victims of childhood sexual abuse, today announced the Archdiocese of New York has agreed to a proposed $800 million settlement on behalf of survivors of clergy sexual abuse. The agreement marks one of the largest church abuse settlements in U.S. history and a significant step forward in the pursuit of justice for survivors.

The settlement follows more than five years of litigation led by Herman Law founder and nationally recognized trial attorney Jeff Herman, whose firm represents a significant number of the approximately 1,300 survivors included in the agreement. Herman has played a central and critical role in driving the litigation and advocating for the survivors.

The settlement follows more than five years of litigation led by nationally recognized trial attorney Jeff Herman. Post this

The Archdiocese of New York agreed with an abuse victims committee to recommend the settlement, which would establish a trust to compensate individuals who filed claims under New York's Child Victims Act. The $800 million payout is expected to be distributed in two installments, with $615 million paid first and the remaining $185 million to follow within approximately 15 months.

Herman, who has represented survivors in high-profile abuse cases across the state, has been a leading voice in holding institutions accountable and securing compensation for victims of childhood sexual abuse.

"This settlement is about the survivors who found the strength to come forward and be heard, many who spent years or even decades suffering in silence," said Herman. "While this settlement cannot erase the trauma they endured, it is an important step toward recognition and accountability."

The agreement represents meaningful progress after years of legal advocacy and sustained pressure from survivors and their legal teams to hold institutions such as the Archdiocese of New York accountable and secure long-overdue compensation.

For more information, visit HermanLaw.com.

About Herman Law

Since its founding in 1997, Herman Law has exclusively represented victims of sexual abuse and has won over one billion dollars in verdicts and settlements for survivors. Herman Law's experienced team is committed to pursuing justice, holding institutions accountable and helping survivors heal by giving them a voice through civil litigation. The firm's practice areas include sexual abuse within religious institutions, foster care systems, schools, healthcare facilities, camps, daycare centers and other organizations. Herman Law has represented thousands of survivors, securing significant verdicts and settlements to support their journey toward justice and healing. To learn more, visit HermanLaw.com.

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SOURCE Herman Law