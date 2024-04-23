Herman Miller and Studio 7.5 introduce Zeph Side Chair to enliven and add comfort to shared workspaces

Zeph Side Chair brings new applications to the colorful and ergonomic collection, providing a full family of seating that works together

ZEELAND, Mich., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed by Berlin-based Studio 7.5, the Zeph Chair collection is distinguished by a colorful one-piece seat and flexible back. Through the same research-backed ergonomics that led to the design of the multipurpose chair and stool introduced in 2022, Zeph Side Chair brings a natural recline to the four-leg side and visitor seating category and supports a variety of applications including focused work, collaborative small group, and fluid educational settings.

Zeph Side Chair designed by Studio 7.5 from Herman Miller

Designers Burkhard Schmitz, Carola Zwick, and Roland Zwick at Studio 7.5 found initial inspiration for Zeph with the help of the students at the universities they teach. 3D printing allowed the design team to iterate prototypes of the kinematic plastic mono-shell form and embedded technology, ultimately achieving their goal of animating a shell chair. This research also led to configuration options to meet various needs––with and without a 3D Knit unibody or seat pad, fixed arms or armless, and a base equipped with casters or glides.

The Zeph line-up supports sustainability goals through an advanced yet simple design that offers more comfort, colors, and style, made with fewer components. Like Zeph Chair and Stool, Zeph Side Chair can be fitted with an optional 3D Knit seat covering made from 50 percent post-consumer recycled content, and because it's knitted to the chair's exact dimensions, there's zero fabric waste. The 3D Knit seat covering offers additional flexibility and longevity by easily sliding directly onto the shell, no tools required, and can be swapped out for one of the other up to 20 textile color choices if a space needs a refresh.

An expansive color palette across the seat, base, and 3D Knit seat covering complements and enlivens any space, allowing organizations to pair the chair creatively with their brand identity and interior design.

Zeph is the latest in a multi-year and award-winning partnership that created performance seating bestsellers Cosm, Mirra 2, and Setu. When introduced in 2022, Zeph Chair was also named a MetropolisLikes NeoCon Awards winner.

Zeph Side Chair is now available to contract customers through authorized Herman Miller and MillerKnoll dealers.

