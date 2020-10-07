Herman Miller Expands Gaming Series with the Launch of Special Gaming Edition Sayl Chair

ZEELAND, Mich., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) announced today the launch of the Special Gaming Edition Sayl Chair. The latest addition to Herman Miller's gaming series, Sayl is ergonomically designed for optimal performance and comfort with six new expressive color palette options, inviting gamers to play in style. With multiple adjustable settings and a scientifically-backed structure, Sayl balances support with a gamer's freedom to move.

The Special Gaming Edition Sayl Chair delivers stylish design, flexible support, and exceptional value that meets the needs of gamers who find themselves changing postures and shifting positions throughout the day. Originally designed by Yves Béhar, who was inspired by the architectural engineering of suspension bridges, Sayl's unframed 3D Intelligent back features elastomer strands that are stretched to provide the greatest tension at points where support is needed and the least tension in areas that allow for the most expansive range of motion.

"With the power to move with you, Sayl plays to a gamer's strengths while offering flexible support and comfort with positive impacts for the long game," said Jon Campbell, Director of Gaming at Herman Miller. "It's the perfect option for active players who can't quite sit still."

The chair can be fine-tuned for an exceptional personalized fit, whether a gamer is leaning forward or taking a break to recline. It features adjustable arm height and width as well as adjustable seat depth and height, alleviating pressure on the legs and allowing the seat to work in harmony with the backrest. With the simple twist of a knob, players can also control Sayl's Forward Tilt and recline or adjust Tilt Tension.

The Sayl frameless back uses less material in more inventive ways than classic gaming chairs. The chair's dematerialized design provides passive PostureFit sacral support, allowing the spine to maintain its natural "S" shape and empowering the body to hold a strong posture with less fatigue.

The chair's Harmonic Tilt keeps the body supported, allowing for natural, balanced movement to support the spine, letting players engage in an active posture and lean into the zone. The contoured seat pad features a blend of injection molding and foam to provide easy comfort, even when gaming for long stretches of time.

Available in black, red, green, purple, blue, and white, the Special Gaming Edition Sayl Chair provides several vibrant options to fit each gamer's personal style. With these new additions, Sayl now comes in the most colorways of any task chair in the history of Herman Miller.

"Much like with the newly-released Special Gaming Edition Aeron Chair, we're continuing to respond to the needs of the gaming community–not just in terms of ergonomics, but also aesthetics," said Campbell. "Sayl offers great value with a number of adjustable settings and a selection of exciting new color options. Any gamer can find a chair that fits both their preferences and their personality."

The Special Gaming Edition Sayl Chair will launch October 7, 2020 (October 22 in China, Japan, and Korea) in red, green, black, and white starting at $725 via www.hermanmiller.com/sayl-gaming-chair. A blue variant will be available in November 2020 and a purple variant will be available in December 2020.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller is a globally recognized leader in design. Since its inception in 1905, the company's innovative, problem-solving designs and furnishings have inspired the best in people wherever they live, work, learn, heal, and play. In 2018, Herman Miller created Herman Miller Group, a purposefully selected, complementary family of brands that includes Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Design Within Reach, Geiger, HAY, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, naughtone, and Nemschoff. Guided by a shared purpose—design for the good of humankind—Herman Miller Group shapes places that matter for customers while contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future for all. For more information visit www.hermanmiller.com/about-us .

SOURCE Herman Miller, Inc.

Related Links

www.hermanmiller.com

