Herman Miller Gaming Unveils Coyl, a Desk Designed to Empower Self-Expression

ZEELAND, Mich., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller Gaming debuts the Coyl Gaming Desk, a modular design built to elevate performance and expand personalization opportunities across entire spaces. As the brand's first desk engineered specifically for gamers, Coyl is a fully customizable design that can easily shift to meet a range of routines. From gaming stations to professional creative studios, Coyl is a versatile platform designed to redefine the modern gaming environment. Paired with the brand's ergonomic seating, the desk transforms any space into one that supports how people play, create, and work today and into the future.

Coyl Gaming Desk

Coyl is designed to allow gamers to stay focused—from long, intense games to shorter work sessions—while enhancing the entire environment. Precision is central to this: while traditional sit-to-stand desks feature up-down toggle switches, Coyl Gaming Desk features a cutting-edge rotary dial—a round knob you turn to raise or lower the height—allowing for greater control and seamless adjustment. Inspired by premier audio equipment, the dial features detent notches to allow players to easily identify the exact setting for their preferred position. Paired with adjustable glides on the top of the desk feet allowing users to level the desk, Coyl provides the ultimate balance of support and control.

Coyl includes built‑in hooks for frequently used items, allowing players to stay locked into the play experience. For those who want to further personalize their set-up, Coyl includes an optional perforated back panel with a smart collection of accessories, including controller holders, phone docks, small shelves, and planters. These add‑ons can be rearranged as setups evolve.

"At Herman Miller Gaming, we believe your entire environment should be as high-performance as your hardware. With Coyl, we've engineered a foundation that supports the entire spectrum of play," shared Nate Quan, Director, Herman Miller Gaming. "No two setups are the same—this expansion of our portfolio provides a versatile platform to build a truly personalized environment and remove distractions so gamers, competitive esports athletes, music producers, creators and more can focus on the joy of what they love most: playing and creating."

Learn more and purchase Coyl.

About Herman Miller Gaming

Founded in 2020, Herman Miller Gaming is a global design brand delivering the best gaming products in the world, uniquely designed to unlock a player's full potential. Powered by industry-leading research, exclusive partnerships, and the world's premier design and engineering teams, Herman Miller Gaming is redefining competitive performance. From gamers to esports athletes, Herman Miller Gaming provides the ultimate ergonomic setup, promoting healthy play for all players.

The brand harnesses the legacy of Herman Miller, founded in 1905, translating decades of research and problem-solving into products and solutions suited for everyone.

For more information, visit store.hermanmiller.com/gaming.

SOURCE Herman Miller