New program restores pre-owned Aeron Chairs, reducing waste and expanding access to an icon across the United States and Canada

ZEELAND, Mich., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller introduces Aeron Refurbished, a resale program in the United States and Canada that restores previously owned chairs that have been inspected and restored to meet Herman Miller quality standards. Designed to extend the lifespan of Aeron, the program reflects a broader commitment to reducing environmental impact while making high-performance seating more widely accessible.

Herman Miller introduces Aeron Refurbished, extending the life of its most recognized design

The introduction of Aeron Refurbished comes on the heels of Herman Miller's latest updates to Aeron, in which targeted shifts to lower‑carbon materials over the past three years have reduced the chair's global average embodied carbon by 12%.1

"When we talk sustainability, it's not just how a product is made—it's how long it performs," said Gabe Wing, Vice President of Sustainability at MillerKnoll. "Aeron is built to last, and with Aeron Refurbished, we extend that life even further. Keeping great products in use longer is one of the most effective ways to deliver impact—for people and the planet."

Refurbished furniture is not new, but the process for how it is done matters. Buyers should never have to compromise on quality or performance when choosing a pre-owned product. As the original manufacturer, Herman Miller restores each Aeron Chair with the original materials, processes, and expertise that unauthorized resellers cannot match. The result is a chair that performs as intended and delivers an unmistakably Aeron experience at a more accessible price.

Our rigorous refurbishment process involves four key steps:

Inspect and test

Each used Aeron Chair is thoroughly inspected for any damage or missing parts. Technicians test all features and adjustments to determine the chair's functionality and range of motion.



Clean

We disassemble and wash all parts gently, then we vacuum and carefully clean textiles with mild soaps safe for Herman Miller materials. The parts are rinsed and dried with soft, non-abrasive cloth.



Service and touch up

Technicians meticulously service and reassemble the chair, replacing damaged or missing parts, tuning features in need of calibration, and touching up surface damage.



Calibrate and test again

Before a used Aeron is cleared as refurbished, technicians restore its adjustments to factory settings and re-test all features to certify it's in proper working condition.

More than 9 million Aeron Chairs have sold globally, creating a substantial secondary market as organizations evolve and no longer need their furnishings, even when many chairs remain high performing. Aeron Refurbished offers a manufacturer-restored alternative: chairs that meet rigorous manufacturer standards and have a 5-year refurbished product warranty to ensure consistent quality and performance.

"Aeron has always been about supporting how people sit and work, wherever they are," said Jon Campbell, Vice President, Seating and Gaming at MillerKnoll. "With Aeron Refurbished, we're able to bring that experience to more people, restoring each chair to perform as intended and making the design available in a new way without compromising its integrity. At its core, this reflects a belief that good design should be experienced, not limited."

Through a variety of partnerships with entities such as enterprise, government, and education customers, as well as authorized MillerKnoll dealers, the program enables Herman Miller to take back surplus inventory and restore it for continued use. This work is part of the broader MillerKnoll rePurpose program, which has diverted more than 23 million pounds of furniture from landfills across North America since Herman Miller launched the program in 2009.

"The Aeron Refurbished program reflects how we're evolving our retail strategy to meet customers across multiple entry points while reinforcing the enduring value of great design. By giving new life to an iconic product, we're able to expand access to the brand, support our commitment to circularity, and create more meaningful, long-term relationships with our customers," said Debbie Propst, President of Global Retail for MillerKnoll.

Aeron Refurbished is now available to shop online in the United States and Canada.

Resources

1: Based on life cycle assessment, including biogenic carbon. Reference year of carbon assessment: 2022

About Herman Miller

Over the last century, Herman Miller has been guided by a commitment to problem-solving designs that inspire the best in people. Along the way, Herman Miller has forged critical relationships with the most visionary designers of the day, from mid-century greats like George Nelson, the Eames Office, Alexander Girard, and Isamu Noguchi, to research-oriented visionaries like Robert Propst and Bill Stumpf—and with today's groundbreaking studios like Industrial Facility and Studio 7.5. From the birth of ergonomic furniture to manufacturing some of the twentieth century's most iconic pieces, Herman Miller has pioneered original, timeless design that makes an enduring impact, while building a lasting legacy of design, innovation, and social good. Herman Miller is a part of MillerKnoll, a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. For more information, visit hermanmiller.com/about

SOURCE Herman Miller