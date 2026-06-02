Herman Miller introduces Aeron Chair in color and advances its sustainable and inclusive design

Since the launch of the remastered Aeron in 2016, the chair's color palette has consisted of tightly curated neutrals—Onyx, Graphite, Carbon, and Mineral—intended to harmonize with any environment. Two new colors, Jasper and Nightfall, complement the existing hues and are similarly inspired by natural elements. Jasper is an earthy olive green that reads as a near neutral, part of the wave of biophilic-centered design in the workplace. Nightfall is a sophisticated midnight blue-inspired tone, already featured in products across the brand's portfolio, promoting cohesion in specifying.

When Aeron was first introduced, it was briefly offered in multiple jewel tone colors, but limitations in material development and construction technology meant that color could only be applied to the Pellicle suspension, creating a noticeable contrast between the neutral frame and the colored seat and back. This reintroduction of color reflects material innovation that makes one consistent hue across the chair's Pellicle and frame possible in a way that reduces visual complexity and enhances the design's existence within a space.

"Our research suggests that strategic use of color can have a powerful effect on workplace engagement and individual productivity," says Joseph White, director of design strategy for MillerKnoll. "Saturated colors in cohesive environments have the capacity to change our respiration, our blood pressure, and even our body temperature. As a result, we're seeing that both people working remotely and in the office are rethinking their spaces to improve their experience. Design, color, and furniture choices have become central considerations as individuals and organizations look to elevate and differentiate their environments."

Aeron's legacy of sustainability and innovation continues as a core design tenet. When first introduced, Aeron proved pioneering in both ergonomics and material innovation, without relying on the standard use of foam, fabric, or leather found in most office chairs at the time.

"Bill and I had the curiosity to experiment with newer materials and processes just as Charles and Ray Eames did with molded plywood forms and George Nelson did with the bubble lamps," says co-designer, Don Chadwick. "This is what distinguished Herman Miller from its competitors and established the company as an innovator. This willingness to take a risk in developing new ideas was what brought Bill and me together and Herman Miller supported our efforts."

In 2021, Aeron became the first chair in Herman Miller's portfolio to be made with plastic that, had it not been diverted, otherwise could have made it into our oceans or landfills. As of June 2026, Herman Miller has more than doubled its amount of plastic diverted since its last report in June 2023—diverting over 660 metric tons, or the equivalent of 79 million plastic water bottles. Aeron's frame construction has been continually advancing with new polymers, resins, and nylon material construction. Herman Miller is incorporating more post-industrial recycled content and bio-based nylons to reduce its carbon footprint globally1.

"Aeron has always evolved through rethinking materials—finding better ones, using less where we can, and continuing to push what's possible. That same approach will guide how we reduce the carbon footprint across our broader portfolio," says Gabe Wing, vice president of sustainability at MillerKnoll. "Our teams and strategic partners play a huge role in that work, helping us support our company's mission to design and make the world's best products in the most sustainable way."

By combining generative design with deep engineering expertise, the amount of material needed to create Aeron's aluminum base is now less, without compromising its legendary durability or performance. This reduces the weight and composition of the base by 1.85 lbs/0.84 kg when compared to the prior model. "By using the right materials, in the right amounts, in a product built to last, Aeron shows what circular design can achieve at scale, keeping a meaningful amount of aluminum in the ground," says Wing.

As part of the company's product decarbonization strategy, this combination of changes is estimated to reduce Aeron's global average embodied carbon footprint by 12%.2 Since 2022, through the integration of lower-carbon materials, Herman Miller has achieved carbon savings of over 7,000 metric tons. To put this into perspective, that's equivalent to removing the embodied carbon of nearly 70,000 office chairs from brands within the MillerKnoll collective each year or offsetting the annual energy use of 3,447 US homes.3

Aeron is built with legendary quality, signified by a 12-year warranty. In many cases, Aeron chairs last well beyond the warranty period. Longer lasting chairs mean less strain on the environment by keeping chairs out of landfills. With more than 9 million Aeron chairs sold since 1994, only an average of 0.055% has ever needed a full replacement.

Through a deep knowledge of human-centered design and cutting-edge technology, Herman Miller strives to perfect supporting people in the varied postures they adopt throughout the day. Aeron incorporates all the technological and ergonomic enhancements gained over the last three decades, including PostureFit and PostureFit SL to support natural spinal alignment and combined sacral and lumbar support, Harmonic 2 Tilt for balanced motion through a range of posture changes, and 8Z Pellicle for targeted weight distribution and comfort. Combined, Aeron's iconic frame design, Harmonic 2 Tilt, and 8Z Pellicle support the body's natural connection points at each spot, in all postures. As the sitter moves from upright to reclined, the feet stay put and the back stays in contact with the chair, keeping the body fully supported. Welcoming all body types from the first to the 99th percentile, Aeron comes in sizes A, B, and C. Recent testing has expanded the chair's size inclusivity, with the largest size C found to meet all requirements to support users up to 400 lbs.

The new Aeron will debut at Fulton Market Design Days, Monday, June 08 – Wednesday, June 10, in Herman Miller's Chicago showroom, where attendees will discover a dynamic exhibition entitled "Living with Change"—a cohesive spatial experience that ties lifestyle, seating, and workplace together through immersive settings and a showcase of product innovations that explore how purposeful, research-based design can transform the way people work and live.

Aeron Chair and Stool can be purchased in stores and online at Herman Miller and through MillerKnoll dealers for contract customers. Visit the Herman Miller website for your region for availability.

Resources

Aeron Chair images courtesy of Herman Miller

Aeron Chair Design Story and Timeline

1: Aeron's materials vary by finish and region

2: All embodied carbon reductions are based on typical/high volume configurations and may vary slightly depending on specification

3: https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator#results EPA Calculator last updated 2026

About Herman Miller

Over the last century, Herman Miller has been guided by a commitment to problem-solving designs that inspire the best in people. Along the way, Herman Miller has forged critical relationships with the most visionary designers of the day, from mid-century greats like George Nelson, the Eames Office, Alexander Girard, and Isamu Noguchi, to research-oriented visionaries like Robert Propst and Bill Stumpf—and with today's groundbreaking studios like Industrial Facility and Studio 7.5. From the birth of ergonomic furniture to manufacturing some of the twentieth century's most iconic pieces, Herman Miller has pioneered original, timeless design that makes an enduring impact, while building a lasting legacy of design, innovation, and social good. Herman Miller is a part of MillerKnoll, a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. For more information, visit hermanmiller.com/about

SOURCE Herman Miller