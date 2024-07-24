Herman Miller introduces bamboo-based upholstery to its iconic Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman

Adding new materials reflects Herman Miller's ongoing commitment to sustainability across the brand's portfolio

ZEELAND, Mich., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller expands its offering for the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, designed by Charles and Ray Eames, to include bamboo-based upholstery.

Herman Miller has held environmental stewardship as an intentional focus since 1953, when founder D.J. De Pree said, "We will be a good corporate neighbor by being a good steward of the environment." With this in mind, Herman Miller has revisited many of its designs through material innovation over the years, including the Eames Molded Plastic Chairs, now made from 100% recycled plastic, and Aeron Chair, now made with ocean-bound plastic.

The bamboo-based leather alternative is soft, durable, and more scratch-resistant and colorfast than any other material. It is used in designer handbags and footwear, luxury automotive interiors, and now, as an upholstery option for the iconic Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman from Herman Miller.

Bamboo is deemed one of the world's most sustainable resources due to its rapid and continual growth, higher CO2 absorption rate, and usage of only one-third of the water required by other natural plants. Upholstering the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman in material derived from bamboo helps reduce the materials carbon footprint of the chair by up to 35 percent.

Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, often referred to by collectors and design enthusiasts by the product codes "670" and "671" was introduced on national television in 1956 by Charles and Ray Eames and has been in continuous production from Herman Miller since. It set the bar for lounge seating and quickly became a highly visible emblem of Herman Miller's quality. One of the most significant furniture designs of the 20th century—instantly recognizable in museums, homes, offices, and film sets—the timeless design provides long-lasting comfort through its signature reclined positioning and a shape that flexes to fit individuals. Citing the English club chair as inspiration, Charles said he sought to design a modern version of that chair, one that had "the warm receptive look of a well-used first baseman's mitt."

"Charles and Ray Eames pioneered the use of molded plywood in furniture, one of the central material innovations of their time. Today, Herman Miller is among the first furniture brands to offer a plant-based leather alternative—made almost entirely from bamboo. The two materials come together in the latest offering of the iconic Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, upholding the aesthetic and quality standards that have defined the chair for nearly 70 years," says Noah Schwarz, Vice President of Product Design for Herman Miller.

The new bamboo-based upholstery colorways include ivory, russet, and black. Each can be specified with any of the existing shell types—walnut, santos palisander, ash, or oak—and in standard and tall sizes.

Eames Lounge and Ottoman with bamboo-based upholstery can be purchased in stores and online at Herman Miller and through Herman Miller and MillerKnoll dealers for contract customers. Visit the Herman Miller website for your region for availability.

About Herman Miller

Over the last century, Herman Miller has been guided by a commitment to problem-solving designs that inspire the best in people. Along the way, Herman Miller has forged critical relationships with the most visionary designers of the day, from mid-century greats like George Nelson, the Eames Office, and Isamu Noguchi, to research-oriented visionaries like Robert Propst and Bill Stumpf—and with today's groundbreaking studios like Industrial Facility and Studio 7.5. From the birth of ergonomic furniture to manufacturing some of the twentieth century's most iconic pieces, Herman Miller has pioneered original, timeless design that makes an enduring impact, while building a lasting legacy of design, innovation, and social good. Herman Miller is a part of MillerKnoll, a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. For more information, visit hermanmiller.com/about.

Herman Miller is the sole authorized manufacturer of furniture designs by Charles and Ray Eames for all markets except Europe and the Middle East. For these regions, please contact Vitra.

