Herman Miller introduces Bay Work Pod to create inclusive spaces for focused work and video conferencing in office settings

ZEELAND, Mich., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller's latest design, Bay Work Pod, is a new ergonomic and aesthetically appealing workspace solution optimized for hybrid work schedules and open floorplans. Available in two sizes, Bay Work Pod is ideal for everything from focused solo work to video calls that put individuals in their best light.

Designed with inclusivity at the forefront, the interior features elements like background color, lighting optimized to flatter all skin tones and clothing choices while on camera, and a discrete fan to provide air circulation. A skylight opens up the pod, allowing light to enter while still giving privacy to the user. Both sizes can be paired with all the comforts that help individuals work, with ample space for ergonomic seating options––including the full portfolio of Herman Miller performance seating and task chairs. The larger Pro version is ADA accessible, designed with the necessary space to maneuver a wheelchair, and sits at floor level with no threshold.

Rounded corners and corrugated fabric exterior are a stark contrast to most office booths, and the appealing aesthetic cuts down on noise pollution—both inside and outside the pod. An optional occupancy indicator and frosted glass door and ceiling options ensure that those looking to concentrate aren't distracted. A conveniently located access panel for routing power is included in all configurations. Optional monitor arms and bag hooks add extra practicality.

"Bay Work Pod aims to address the frequently painful experience of phone booth-style videoconferencing," says Noah Schwarz, Vice President of Product Design for Herman Miller. "Rather than suffer perched atop an ill-conceived stool or bench, Bay allows you to select any ergonomic chair you'd like."

Available in a range of exterior upholstery options, the color palette supports neutral to more expressive styling. Multiple worksurface finish options allow interior styling personalization to enhance or complement existing decor.

Bay Work Pod can be purchased by contract customers through Herman Miller and MillerKnoll dealers. Visit the Herman Miller website for your region for availability.

Over the last century, Herman Miller has been guided by a commitment to problem-solving designs that inspire the best in people. Along the way, Herman Miller has forged critical relationships with the most visionary designers of the day, from mid-century greats like George Nelson, the Eames Office, and Isamu Noguchi, to research-oriented visionaries like Robert Propst and Bill Stumpf—and with today's groundbreaking studios like Industrial Facility and Studio 7.5. From the birth of ergonomic furniture to manufacturing some of the twentieth century's most iconic pieces, Herman Miller has pioneered original, timeless design that makes an enduring impact, while building a lasting legacy of design, innovation, and social good. Herman Miller is a part of MillerKnoll, a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. For more information, visit hermanmiller.com/about.

