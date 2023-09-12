Herman Miller Introduces Fuld Nesting Chair Designed by Stefan Diez

News provided by

Herman Miller

12 Sep, 2023, 09:30 ET

The First Nesting Chair for the Brand Allows for Easy Space Reconfiguration for Different Uses

ZEELAND, Mich., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller introduces Fuld Nesting Chair designed in collaboration with Stefan Diez—a sleek, minimalist design that enables flexible configurations for workspaces.

With its refreshing aesthetic, Fuld is a standout among nesting chairs—enabling organizations to reconfigure space for different uses such as breakout sessions, corporate training, and educational events—without sacrificing style. Available in dipped-in-color options consisting of the seat, seat-back, and legs in one hue and dual-color combinations, Fuld elevates the experience of a nesting chair.

Fuld eschews the typical X shape of a nesting chair for a streamlined inverted Y with tubular arms. The back has a touch of elasticity, which keeps you comfortable as you shift. With its unique lines and variety of colors, the reimagined seating mainstay enlivens any space, even when stored in the open.

"We're excited to welcome Stefan Diez to the Herman Miller portfolio after his work for the wider MillerKnoll collective," says Malisa Bryant, Senior Vice President of Global Product, "Diez prioritizes sustainability and innovation within his designs which have long been core values for Herman Miller."

A long-standing commitment to the environment drove Diez's design of Fuld. Its minimalistic design and pioneering one-piece construction where the back rest, arms and back legs are one continuous piece. The chair comprises just two materials for easy recycling at the end of its lifecycle. An optional 3D Knit textile seat is also available that is made from 50 percent post-consumer recycled content, and because it's knitted to the chair's exact dimensions, there's no fabric waste. 

"I am thrilled to have designed the first nesting chair for Herman Miller," says Stefan Diez. "There's no other company that cares so much about engineering and quality. It's very supportive, it's quite unparalleled, very forward-thinking. The collaboration with Herman Miller never feels like it's driven by constraints, but driven more by an idea. It's clear what we're working for: The product that comes out from the process is not a product that is a compromise, and that's what I love.

The chair was previewed during MillerKnoll Design Days where it was announced as a MetropolisLikes Award Winner. It will be available to contract customers for purchase through Herman Miller and MillerKnoll dealers. Visit the Herman Miller website for additional details.

About Herman Miller
Over the last century, Herman Miller has been guided by a commitment to problem-solving designs that inspire the best in people. Along the way, Herman Miller has forged critical relationships with the most visionary designers of the day, from mid-century greats like George Nelson, the Eames Office, and Isamu Noguchi, to research-oriented visionaries like Robert Propst and Bill Stumpf—and with today's groundbreaking studios like Industrial Facility and Studio 7.5. From the birth of ergonomic furniture to manufacturing some of the twentieth century's most iconic pieces, Herman Miller has pioneered original, timeless design that makes an enduring impact, while building a lasting legacy of design, innovation, and social good. Herman Miller is a part of MillerKnoll, a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. For more information, visit hermanmiller.com/about.

