Herman Miller introduces Rohde Collection by the brand's first design director, Gilbert Rohde, as the latest in archival reintroductions

Rohde™ Easy Chair and Rohde™ Paldao Table are being reintroduced for the first time in over 80 years

ZEELAND, Mich., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller's legacy of modern design can be traced back nearly a century to when Gilbert Rohde (1894–1944) became the company's first design director in 1932. Rohde's pioneering modernist approach was pivotal to the company's transformation away from traditional reproductions to original designs that better served the needs of changing architecture and ways of living. Through his pioneering work—from his first modern design for the brand—Rohde helped set the standard for human-centered design. Rohde once said to Herman Miller's founder, D.J. De Pree, "You're not just making furniture anymore. You're making a way of living—a lifestyle."

Herman Miller introduces Rohde Easy Chair and Rohde Paldao Table

In the 1940s, Rohde advanced the brand's expression of modern design taking inspiration from the abstract art movement, specifically the language of biomorphism. What would become his signature curvy freeform shape found a place in everything from Herman Miller's first showroom design to an installation for the Contemporary American Industrial Art exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) to two of his designs now available for the first time in over 80 years, Rohde™ Easy Chair and Rohde™ Paldao Table.

Rohde Easy Chair, with its rounded back and enveloping seat, was unlike any other at the time. Its exceptional craftsmanship includes tufts running across the entire seat and back in a diamond pattern and expertly upholstered materials, with a variety of new plush fabric and premium leather options, including materials by leading interiors textile creator Maharam, a brand within the MillerKnoll collective. Solid wood legs can be specified in walnut or oak.

Rohde Paldao Table is distinguished by its iconic freeform, organic shape and elevated wood finishes—including the use of a handsome burl wood cut in walnut and oak––in addition to a flat wood cut in ebonized ash. The table is available as a coffee table and in two side table height options.

"Rohde set Herman Miller on its path as a pioneer of modern design and, in doing so, effectively introduced modern furniture design to the United States. His uniquely American perspective brought warmth, new materials, and bold forms to the discipline—elements which remain central to Herman Miller design today. We're pleased to reintroduce Rohde's 1941 Easy chair, and Paldao occasional tables. We believe both designs feel as relevant today as they did 83 years ago," says Noah Schwarz, Vice President of Product Design for Herman Miller.

Rohde Easy Chair and Rohde Paldao Table can be purchased in stores and online at Herman Miller and through Herman Miller and MillerKnoll dealers for contract customers. Visit the Herman Miller website for your region for availability.

