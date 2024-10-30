Herman Miller lowers carbon footprint within the brand's performance seating portfolio through updates to Mirra 2 Chair and Stool

Enhancements to Mirra 2 designed by Studio 7.5 reflect Herman Miller's ongoing commitment to advancing sustainability and ergonomics

ZEELAND, Mich., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller and Studio 7.5 have revisited the Mirra 2 Chair and Stool, further reducing the design's carbon footprint by reassessing how every element could be more sustainably made. The refresh leans into material innovations while simultaneously advancing the chair's suite of performance-enhancing technology and styling options. The result is a new Mirra 2 that's physically light and lighter on the environment.

The new Mirra 2 designed by Studio 7.5 from Herman Miller

Since its introduction, Mirra 2 has been on a trajectory to become Herman Miller's most sustainable performance seating design. In the early 2000s, Herman Miller collaborated with global environmental experts at MBDC, the creators of the Cradle to Cradle Certified Program––the global standard for products that are safe, circular, and responsibly made––to establish "Design for the Environment" protocols which helped guide the development of the original Mirra. In 2013, the design received a significant update with dematerialization as a key focus making the chair 30 percent lighter than the original, marked by the name change to Mirra 2. Herman Miller is now incorporating more recycled content into the design, lowering the chair's overall carbon footprint by up to 17 percent1 compared to the previous version of Mirra 2. The nylon base and spine are now made from 100 percent recycled material.

The expected reduction in the carbon footprint of the updated Mirra 2 portfolio2 is equivalent to greenhouse gas emissions from driving 4.7 million miles in an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle or the amount of energy needed to charge 121 million fully depleted smartphones and maintain that full charge throughout the day.3

Named for the way it mirrors the body's movements, Mirra 2 balances immediate comfort and personalized ergonomics through dynamic surfaces that respond to the slightest movement and intuitive adjustments to fine-tune fit. An advanced suite of performance technology continues to differentiate Mirra 2's ergonomic design:

AireWeave Suspension seat and FlexFront respond to the slightest movement and are temperature neutral, ensuring no heat build-up

Loop Spine allows individuals to move naturally, providing torsional flex to stretch and reach while seated

PostureFit patented sacral support supports the spine at its lowest point and prevents slouching

Harmonic 2 Tilt offers the optimal balance point to maintain control of movement throughout the range of recline

Available in two back styles, Mirra 2 works in a variety of applications. The ultra-responsive Butterfly Back is a dynamic structure of fabric-covered polymer veins. The size, shape, and pattern of the fabric's openings create zones of support that eliminate pressure points. The TriFlex polymer-only back option includes three main ergonomic zones, while meeting more rigorous commercial protocols by excluding the fabric layer.

A fresh color palette brings new cordovan, ultramarine, olive, ochre, and alpine hues. Statement styling options include bold color blocking that allows customers to mix and match a select number of components and an application where a neutral base is punctuated with a hit of color. With two base choices of alpine or graphite, monochromatic styles are also available.

Since Mirra Chair was first imagined, Carola Zwick, Burkhard Schmitz, and Roland Zwick of Berlin-based Studio 7.5 have evaluated and updated the design twice. "For us improving a design concept continuously is one of the best strategies for creating longevity. In this case it was finding alternative materials with a lower carbon footprint. Taking the effort of improving an existing product concept instead of creating a new product is signaling that the original concept is still valid and reassuring existing Mirra users, that they have a great chair. We think slowing down and resisting the 'new' new is an important aspect of sustainability we as designers can tackle."

"Sustainable design has guided the Herman Miller brand for decades," says Gabe Wing, Vice President of Sustainability at MillerKnoll. "In partnership with Studio 7.5, our research shows a greater need for chairs like Mirra 2––minimal adjustments to provide instant comfort make it optimal for shared spaces. The opportunity to increase recycled content and performance while making an important carbon footprint reduction sets a new standard for the future of ergonomics and beyond."

Herman Miller and Studio 7.5 continue to partner on updates to their roster of award-winning seating collaborations. In addition to Mirra 2, this includes Setu, Zeph, and Cosm. Setu was recently updated, evolving the suspension material to Intercept, which is used on Cosm Chair, a new bumper for increased durability, and adding new colorways. Setu is also designed with sustainability as a key component—the multipurpose chair is only 18 pounds, up to 90 percent of which can be recycled (subject to availability of appropriate recycling facilities), and includes over 50 percent recycled content.

The new Mirra 2 can be purchased in stores and online at Herman Miller and through Herman Miller and MillerKnoll dealers for contract customers. Visit the Herman Miller website for your region for availability.

About Herman Miller

Over the last century, Herman Miller has been guided by a commitment to problem-solving designs that inspire the best in people. Along the way, Herman Miller has forged critical relationships with the most visionary designers of the day, from mid-century greats like George Nelson, the Eames Office, and Isamu Noguchi, to research-oriented visionaries like Robert Propst and Bill Stumpf—and with today's groundbreaking studios like Industrial Facility and Studio 7.5. From the birth of ergonomic furniture to manufacturing some of the twentieth century's most iconic pieces, Herman Miller has pioneered original, timeless design that makes an enduring impact, while building a lasting legacy of design, innovation, and social good. Herman Miller is a part of MillerKnoll, a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. For more information, visit hermanmiller.com/about.

