Herman Miller previews new products and showcases the breadth of its workspace design portfolio during MillerKnoll Design Days in Chicago's Fulton Market

ZEELAND, Mich., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller's showroom on floor 2 of 1100 West Fulton Market, has been refreshed to host design professionals and enthusiasts Monday, June 10 through Wednesday, June 12, 2024 during this year's MillerKnoll Design Days celebration.

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the latest Herman Miller designs––marking the debut of Bay Work Pod; new seating innovations from Studio 7.5, including an updated Mirra 2, enhancements to Setu, and the addition of Zeph Side Chair; recently introduced OE1 Workspace Collection products including OE1 Sit-to-Stand Table and OE1 Powerbox and Power Tray designed by Industrial Facility; and more. Additionally, the brand is highlighting Chadwick Modular Seating, which is celebrating the 50-year anniversary from when it was launched in 1973.

Bay Work Pod is an entirely new ergonomic and aesthetically appealing workspace solution optimized for hybrid work schedules and open floorplans. Available in two sizes, Bay Work Pod is ideal for everything from focused solo work to a video call that puts individuals in their best light. Designed with inclusivity at the forefront, the interior features elements like background color and lighting optimized to flatter all skin tones and clothing choices while on camera. The larger Pro version is ADA accessible, designed with the necessary space to maneuver a wheelchair, and sits at floor level with no threshold.

Studio 7.5 and Herman Miller have revisited the design of Mirra 2 to further reduce the carbon footprint by reassessing how every element could be more sustainably made––leaning into material innovations while advancing its well-established suite of performance-enhancing technology. The result is the latest Mirra 2 that's physically light and light on our environment, is comprised of eco-friendly materials, and energizes spaces through a new color palette with color blocking and punctuated application options.

Herman Miller's Fulton Market showroom also features a comprehensive MillerKnoll healthcare display highlighting clinical products and textiles from Herman Miller, Knoll, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, NaughtOne, and Muuto. Exploring over five decades of healthcare research, the exhibition displays product, material and process innovations in flexible casework solutions that are change-ready for client optimization.

Across the full Herman Miller floorplan, visitors can experience the breadth of the brand's product portfolio and its ability to address a wide range of space types and a variety of client needs.

Over the last century, Herman Miller has been guided by a commitment to problem-solving designs that inspire the best in people. Along the way, Herman Miller has forged critical relationships with the most visionary designers of the day, from mid-century greats like George Nelson, the Eames Office, and Isamu Noguchi, to research-oriented visionaries like Robert Propst and Bill Stumpf—and with today's groundbreaking studios like Industrial Facility and Studio 7.5. From the birth of ergonomic furniture to manufacturing some of the twentieth century's most iconic pieces, Herman Miller has pioneered original, timeless design that makes an enduring impact, while building a lasting legacy of design, innovation, and social good. Herman Miller is a part of MillerKnoll, a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. For more information, visit hermanmiller.com/about.

