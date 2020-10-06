Hermanson chooses SIS for Digital Transformation via Microsoft Dynamics 365 & SIS Construct365

Hermanson chooses SIS for Digital Transformation via Microsoft Dynamics 365 & SIS Construct 365, built for contractors. Tweet this

"This is a second major Mechanical Contractor win for SIS Construct365 Suite of Products, built on industry leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform. All of us at SIS are very excited about this project, and are confident that in the near future Dynamics 365 coupled with SIS IP will become industry standard for Enterprise Size Mechanical and other Specialty Contractors. Special thanks go out to Brian Findlay and the rest of the Microsoft team that diligently worked with SIS to make this WIN possible"

Mark Kershteyn – Partner, SIS, LLC

About Hermanson:

As a leading Mechanical Contractor in the Pacific Northwest, Hermanson offers a comprehensive suite of mechanical system design, construction, repair, & maintenance services. Focusing on LEAN concepts, Integrated Project Delivery, and sustainable, efficient ideas, Hermanson Company has successfully blended the best of the traditional industry norms with today's technology to provide superior service. https://hermanson.com/

About SIS:

SIS has been successful in delivering ERP and CRM solutions to Project and Services focused companies for over 20 years built on Microsoft Dynamics and SIS Construct365. As a full-service technology consulting firm, we offer, implement, and support end-to-end solutions that work for our clients now and in the long term. https://www.sisn.com

SIS Construct365:

Project Cost Management

Construction Focused Project Accounting/Job Cost functionality that manages project budgets, revisions, change orders, subcontracts, reporting and more to give contractors much needed ease of use, with the ability to manage projects profitably.

Project Management

Project Management for Construction built in D365 Customer Engagement. Project/Document Management Manages key documents, RFI processes, tasks, resources, communication and more required to manage the Project Life Cycle.

Advanced Payroll

Union/Certified Payroll integrated to Projects, 365 Payroll, HR, AP and GL. Built to manage and process all Union and Certified Payroll information, all automated and simplified at the point of time entry.

Field Data Capture

Built for construction companies to capture time entry and other data points from anywhere using mobile devices.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE SIS, LLC

