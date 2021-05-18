Hermes Creative Awards Top Honors to Amendola Communications for Kaufman Hall Media Response Campaign During Pandemic

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications today announced it has won a Hermes Creative Award, further enhancing the company's reputation as a leading innovative public relations (PR) and marketing communications agency for healthcare and health IT.

The Hermes Creative Awards, one of the oldest and largest competitions in the world, honored Amendola with a 2021 Platinum Winner statuette for a Media Response campaign on behalf of Kaufman Hall, which provides business strategy, operational, and financial consulting services to healthcare organizations. Amendola's award came in the Media Relations section of the Public Relations/Communications category. Platinum is the highest award given in the competition.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for the hard work and creativity our team put into this campaign," said Jodi Amendola, CEO of Amendola. "During the pandemic, it was critical for hospitals and health systems to have public support and for policymakers to understand the immense challenges these frontline organizations were facing. Our campaign enabled Kaufman Hall to achieve its goal of advocating for hospitals and health systems during COVID-19 and raising its profile."

As the pandemic spread around the globe, Kaufman Hall management experts began advising financial executives in various sectors on the coronavirus' impact and what they could do to respond. For healthcare executives, Kaufman Hall focused on the pandemic's effect on treasury markets and liquidity and how hospitals and health systems should react. For higher education leaders, Kaufman Hall offered advice on tuition planning, international students and e-learning, while consulting financial institutions on reforecasting, scenario planning analysis, and credit and liquidity risk evaluations.

The company needed a way to increase awareness of COVID-related financial and operational consulting services in those industries. Amendola launched an aggressive campaign in April 2020 to position Kaufman Hall as experts on the financial impact of the pandemic and highlight its consulting work for clients. While Amendola had extensive relationships with healthcare publications and writers, the agency also had to implement strategies to attain placements in consumer, financial, and regional publications.

Amendola's PR and media relations campaign, which ran through December 2020, was a huge success. Among the prominent consumer and trade publication placements earned by the campaign were:

Other media outlets successfully targeted by Amendola for Kaufman Hall included Managed Healthcare Executive, MedCity News, Kaiser Health News, Consumer Affairs, The Bond Buyer, and Bank Business News. The total number of unique monthly visitors to the news sites where Amendola earned placements for its client was nearly 43 million.

Now in its 15th year, Hermes Creative Awards is sponsored by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, which engages senior-level experienced professionals to serve as competition judges who evaluate the creative industry's best publications, branding collateral, websites, videos, and advertising, marketing, and communication programs.

About Amendola

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead-gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands, as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Marcia G. Rhodes

Amendola Communications

480.664.8412 ext. 15

[email protected]

SOURCE Amendola Communications

Related Links

www.acmarketingpr.com

