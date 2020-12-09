Hermes Germany GmbH Powers Intelligent Automation with BMC Helix and AWS

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader celebrating 40 years of delivering software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced Hermes Germany GmbH, a German post-independent logistics service provider for deliveries to private customers, is using BMC Helix solutions hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to power their service and operations management transformation. The BMC Helix solutions enabled Hermes Germany to realize significant cost savings, as well as up to 75% improvement in service and operation management efficiencies from automating daily employee tasks.

To reach their ROI and efficiency goals, Hermes used the BMC Helix solutions on AWS to create a holistic platform to digitize and automate business processes through a digital workplace that is available on demand from anywhere in an omnichannel environment. Hermes' digital workplace provides the company with a single place for all employees to connect and collaborate with IT and other lines of businesses, such as HR and Facilities, to order services. These include requesting access for applications, reserving parking spaces, and pre-ordering meals to help Facilities plan their dining resources. By automating these routine processes, Hermes is driving higher employee engagement and morale by enabling its workforce to take on more meaningful responsibilities and spend more time on tasks that require human ingenuity and creativity.

"We took a holistic approach to our modernization so we could foster cross-organization collaboration and execute faster with fewer errors, while lowering costs and freeing up employees to focus on value-creating initiatives," said Martin Loreck, Product Owner at Hermes Germany GmbH. "We are delighted to be working with BMC and AWS to deliver on our current digital business goals. We know the innovations of today will help us succeed in our future endeavors as we continue to evolve towards an Autonomous Digital Enterprise."

For Hermes IT, the move to a digital workplace created a transcendent customer experience for their clientele – the employees. As a result, the company continues the tradition of reliably transporting more than 800 million shipments in Europe each year and servicing its 13 logistics centers, 30 depots, and more than 400 local branches and 16,000 ParcelShops across Germany.

BMC and AWS continue to deliver integrations that feature intelligent and modern service, operations management, and application workflow orchestration capabilities.

BMC Helix Control-M Simplifies Workflow Complexity for IT and Business

BMC Helix Control-M, a SaaS application workflow orchestration platform hosted and delivered through AWS, is now generally available. It simplifies workflow complexity and delivers a single end-to-end enterprise view from on-premises to the cloud, with interfaces for developers, IT operations, and business users. The BMC Helix Control-M platform delivers a federated automation and orchestration experience for greater business agility and built-in governance, scalability, and security in production.

"It is great to see BMC build on the strength of their market-leading application workflow orchestration product to deliver a SaaS offering with the new BMC Helix Control-M," said Dan Twing, President and COO at Enterprise Management Associates. "As enterprises expand use of cloud infrastructure, there is an increasing need for a comprehensive end-to-end view to manage the complexity of modern IT infrastructures. BMC Helix Control-M empowers IT teams to manage the complexity while increasing agility to more quickly deliver data-intensive digital business services."

"It's exciting to see how our efforts to deliver intelligent, SaaS-based solutions with AWS is helping customers like Hermes Germany GmbH accelerate their journey to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise," said Ali Siddiqui, Chief Product Officer at BMC. "With new innovations like BMC Helix Control-M in market and an ongoing commitment to serving our customers' needs, we see a bright future for enterprise IT. We're looking forward to continuing to support our customers with the agility, customer centricity, and actionable insights they need to succeed in the market."

