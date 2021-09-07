Hermes Medical Solutions and Isotopia Molecular Imaging Announce A New Collaboration Focused On Dosimetry

In this partnership, HMS and Isotopia will work together to support clinical studies to demonstrate the positive effects of personalized dosimetry and modulated RPT on patient outcomes. Supportive data will assist in establishing RPT dosimetry planning as an essential element of the therapy guidelines that are being defined by the scientific community. HMS will provide its expertise within the quantitative and dosimetry software space, while Isotopia will be bringing its radiopharmaceutical innovation and logistics.

HMS and Isotopia are also committed to developing the dosimetry tools for Isotopia's new pipeline of therapeutic isotopes such as Tb[161] that is currently under the last phase of development.

Frank Hebert, Vice President, Business Development at HMS shares: "We are excited to collaborate with Isotopia, a dynamic and innovative organization, directly aligned with our corporate values and vision. We are determined to improve cancer patient outcomes alongside dedicated industry partners such as Isotopia."

"We found in Hermes a partner that shares the same values as Isotopia, providing accurate, personalized and meaningful therapies. Strategic partners are key in the development of new approaches to cancer diagnosis and therapy. The global outreach and expertise that HMS has, will support our efforts to develop our new therapeutic isotope, it is most important to have a partner like HMS to provide Dosimetry tools for the medical research community," points out Karen Moshkoviz, Business development manager at Isotopia.

HMS delivers a complete Molecular Imaging Software Suite to visualize, process, analyze, report and archive imaging data from multiple modalities and devices. An All-in-One that empowers physicians and healthcare professionals with the data and tools they need, enabling faster, more personalized diagnosis and treatment of their patients. Globally, 30,000 users in 70 countries rely on Hermes Medical Solutions to improve the patient outcomes.

Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. is a dominant [177]Lu supplier, its development team is a multidisciplinary team consisting of nuclear pharmacists, radiochemists, nuclear engineers, and physicists. The experienced Isotopia team, together with its nuclear pharmacy, cyclotron facility, Lu-177 production site and sterile manufacturing plant, are a well-established platform for manufacturing and collaborations. Isotopia creates collaborations between the scientific and medical community to further develop and experiment with new markers for imaging applications and molecular therapy.

