Hermes Norero Announces a Ground-breaking New Partnership with Italy's Istituto Giordano

DANIA BEACH, Fla., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida-licensed Professional Engineer Hermes Norero's transatlantic initiative brings together his engineering expertise in the construction industry internationally with the facilities of one the most important centers of applied research, quality control and certification in Europe. From now on, the Istituto Giordano will operate under Norero's supervision, testing systems and products in Europe for the US market; emphasizing on Florida's High-Velocity Hurricane Zone testing protocols. This opens up fantastic opportunities for the most innovative and cutting edge European manufacturers, as well as for consumers in the American Market.

Istituto Giordano

Mr. Norero is an industry leader with many years of experience working throughout the US, Europe, and Asia, particularly in the fenestration industry. He is also the Founder and President of Building Drops, Inc, an engineering consulting company that has built a reputation for combining technology and engineering with excellent customer service. Norero designed one of the first solar coating machines for a US manufacturer and is experienced in all aspects of mechanical design and project management, having worked with leading companies such as LLNL, Pratt & Whitney and Lockheed.

Norero has a long-standing business relationship with the Istituto Giordano and has no hesitation in staking his reputation on its continued success. The institute currently operates both in the mandatory sector, testing systems, and products for compliance with European directives and national legislation, and the voluntary sector, testing for quality marking and certification schemes. It also conducts research on the design of test systems and trains engineers in their operation. Overall, it has 150 employees across 15 divisions.

It's anticipated that this partnership will make the Istituto Giordano a European hub for testing, training, and learning for the US market. Norero will facilitate this by providing seminars and training sessions open to European manufacturers, engineers, and glaziers to help them understand the differences between the European and American markets and to tailor their products to the particular needs and expectations of the latter.

Both parties are incredibly excited about this ground-breaking development and look forward to unleashing the potential that will come from higher convergence in testing and certification between the engineering industries of Europe and the US. Hermes Norero says: "This is a huge step forward in breaking down barriers between manufacturers on either side of the Atlantic. I expect it to lead to a new wave of innovation, benefitting the engineering industry globally, as well as consumers."

