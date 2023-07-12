HermesPR Drafts Shelley Risk as General Manager + Executive Vice President

News provided by

HERMESPR

12 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

  • Former payer + care provider Chief Marketing Officer and Clover Health communications lead brings 20 years of in-house and agency experience to rising star digital health PR agency
  • Risk joins leadership team alongside 23-year comms veteran Nate Hermes as boutique agency touches $2M in annual revenue, sets sights on long-term market leadership via high quality craftsmanship
  • Game-changing digital health brands Ophelia, Found, Talkiatry, Laguna Health and CodaMetrix are among the latest to select HermesPR for communications advisory & execution

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HermesPR today announced that Shelley Risk has joined the agency as General Manager and Executive Vice President. A widely recognized and admired healthcare marketing and communications leader, Risk brings more than 20 years of operational, team-building and storytelling experience to HermesPR as it continues to add some of the most innovative digital health and healthcare brands to its growing client portfolio.

Risk most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at Crossroads, a 119-clinic, 9-state medication-assisted treatment provider for those struggling with opioid use disorder. Prior to Crossroads, she spent three years as Chief Marketing Officer at Gateway Health, a $2.4 billion Medicare Advantage and Medicaid health plan, now part of Highmark Wholecare. Risk is also well-known for her time as Head of Communications at Medicare Advantage payer Clover Health, where she led PR & communications as the company scaled to IPO. She additionally brings a wealth of in-house and agency PR experience, with stints as Senior Vice President and General Manager at The Bulleit Group and as Director of Communications at Yammer.

"Finding seasoned healthcare communications leaders who share my obsession with mastery of craft and radical transparency has not been an easy path. Shelley's commitment to excellence in her daily work and in her leadership are a monumental addition to this agency," said Nate Hermes, Principal, HermesPR. "Our path to market leadership abandons the stale playbooks, recycled advisory and routine celebration of mediocrity so entrenched in consensus agency PR. We are only as good as the strategies we create, the stories we shape and the outcomes we drive. I'm thrilled to welcome Shelley to the team and I look forward to working alongside her to scale our shared vision of excellence."

Risk's addition follows five years of consecutive growth for the agency, catalyzed by a maniacal focus on driving quality outcomes, crafting exceptional story and advising from a place of embodied experience. New HermesPR clients in 2023 include Ophelia, Found, Talkiatry, Hopper Health, Laguna Health and CodaMetrix, among others.

"Joining an agency that lives and speaks its truth is a refreshing step in my professional journey. As I've gotten embedded with Nate and the HermesPR team, it is increasingly obvious why this agency culture is attracting some of the most admired brands in digital health," said Risk. "We are building something fundamentally different. I'm immensely proud and deeply motivated to help grow this agency into the market leader it was born to be."

About HermesPR
HermesPR helps venture-backed healthcare and life sciences companies challenge the status quo and bring innovative ideas, products and services to life — and into the mainstream. Our clients look to us to develop their story, design their communications strategy and generate targeted attention. As a stage-agnostic shop, we work with early-stage, growth-stage and pre-IPO companies. For more information, please visit https://hermespr.co/.

Media Contact
[email protected] 

SOURCE HERMESPR

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.