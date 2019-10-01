Hermetic Solutions Group Introduces an Integrated Getter for Hermetic TO Window Caps

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As electronic components evolve to deliver new features, increased performance and add more functionality, there's also increasing pressure to shrink footprints, leaving space within a hermetic TO package at a premium. To help engineers use that space most efficiently, the Hermetic Solutions Group (HSG) has developed a TO window cap with a getter material integrated into the existing window frame.

These windows feature the Hermetic Solution Group's ink getter material applied to a flexible tab, which is then tack welded inside the window frame. The application process can be completed by HSG or by our customers with our Protec-Tabs that can be positioned anywhere within the cavity of the window cap. The getter material is based on HSG's established HGI and HTI getter series technology (with precious metals added for tailored absorption).

According to Dave DeWire, HSG's VP of Business Development: "This product solution is ideal in Sensor applications where the entire sight line of a TO window cap must remain unobscured. The integration of the moisture and Hydrogen getter into HSG's high quality window caps provides our customers with the assurance of sustained product quality and long term reliability. This unique solution is another great example of how our customers have come to rely on Hermetic Solutions Group for innovative and value added solutions."

Window glass material and frame material combinations include: borosilicate/Kovar F-15; soda lime/stainless steel alloy, sapphire/Kovar F-15 and 8337 borosilicate/Kovar F-15.

