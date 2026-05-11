Hermeus Announces Executive Leadership Transition; Zach Shore Named CEO, AJ Piplica Remains Executive Chairman

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Hermeus

May 11, 2026, 11:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hermeus, the venture backed defense aviation company developing the world's fastest active aircraft, today announced that Zach Shore has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2026. AJ Piplica, the company's founding CEO, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman.

The leadership evolution comes at a period of significant momentum for the company, following a $350 million Series C funding round and more than $500 million in total private capital raised to date. With major contract wins and ongoing flight campaigns, the move is designed to scale Hermeus' strategic leadership in tandem with its technical execution.

Since joining Hermeus four years ago and most recently serving as President, Shore has been a primary architect of the company's growth. He has spearheaded the acquisition of defense contracts, built strong customer advocacy, and matured the company's operational functions across every department.

"Scaling a defense aviation company requires a relentless focus on execution," said Piplica. "Zach has proven he can drive this business through the complexities of rapid growth. This transition allows us to amplify our collective strengths, Zach leading the business forward, and myself focusing on long-term strategy."

As Executive Chairman, Piplica will continue to lead the Board of Directors and maintain daily involvement in the company, focusing on capital strategy, removing roadblocks, and growing partnerships with investors and customers.

"Hermeus is at an inflection point," said Zach Shore. "We are currently running more parallel lines of effort than at any point in our history. My focus remains on delivering the capabilities the American warfighter needs by ensuring we execute on our flight campaigns and scale our business effectively."

The leadership change precedes the company's upcoming supersonic flight campaign for the Quarterhorse aircraft, which is set to begin imminently.

About Hermeus

Hermeus is a venture-backed defense aviation company reclaiming the lost art of rapid iterative prototyping to build the fastest aircraft in the world today. By prioritizing relentless hardware iteration, we deliver high-speed systems at the pace of the modern battlefield. We work with the Department of War to provide the high-speed capabilities our nation and its allies need to maintain a durable, asymmetric advantage.

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