Hermeus Appoints Zachary Shore as President and Steve Furger as CTO to Accelerate High-Mach and Hypersonic Aircraft Development

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hermeus, the high-speed aircraft company, today announced two key executive appointments as it scales to meet the demands of its most ambitious product roadmap to date. Zachary Shore has been named President and Steve Furger has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Zachary Shore, who previously served as the company's Chief Revenue Officer, will now serve as President. In this expanded role, Shore will oversee Hermeus' integrated business functions and strategic execution. Having previously led business development and revenue workstreams, Shore will now additionally focus on the upcoming growth of the company's physical infrastructure, rapidly expanding, and corporate structure to ensure Hermeus solidifies its position as the leader in next-generation defense aviation.

"Zach has been instrumental in building the commercial foundation of this company," said AJ Piplica, Founder & CEO of Hermeus. "As President, his focus grows from driving revenue to driving the entire business. He will ensure our strategic execution keeps pace with our technical ambitions, positioning Hermeus to win as we mature from prototyping to the delivery of full-scale systems."

As Chief Technology Officer, Steve Furger will lead the company's long-term technical vision and engineering roadmap. Furger will be responsible for maintaining technical integrity across Hermeus' various programs. His appointment ensures that the company's "hardware-rich" philosophy, focused on iterative development, remains the core of every problem Hermeus endeavours to solve.

"As an engineering-led business, our technical approach is our most valuable asset," continued Piplica. "With multiple programs now underway, we need a technical leader focused on laying out the long-term roadmap and executing on it today. Steve has consistently demonstrated that he is that leader. He ensures we're solving the right problems and drives our team to deliver."

Hermeus is a high-speed aircraft manufacturer focused on the rapid design, build, and test of high-Mach and hypersonic aircraft for the national interest. Working directly with the Department of War, Hermeus delivers capabilities that will ensure that our nation, and our allies, maintain an asymmetric advantage over any and all potential adversaries.

