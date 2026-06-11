HERMITAGE BAY ANTIGUA NAMED TO CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER'S INAUGURAL TRIPLE CROWN

ANTIGUA, West Indies, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hermitage Bay Antigua has been named to Condé Nast Traveler's inaugural Triple Crown, a prestigious new distinction honoring a select group of hotels and resorts that have earned recognition across the publication's three most coveted accolades: the Hot List, Gold List, and Readers' Choice Awards.

Hermitage Bay Antigua Beachfront Villa Suite Hermitage Bay Antigua Beachfront

Created to celebrate the most exceptional properties of the past three decades, the Triple Crown recognizes hotels that have consistently resonated with both Condé Nast Traveler's editors and its global community of discerning travelers. Hermitage Bay Antigua joins an elite collection of properties around the world to receive this rare distinction, underscoring its longstanding reputation as one of the Caribbean's most celebrated luxury resorts.

Nestled along a secluded bay on the island's unspoiled west coast, Hermitage Bay Antigua has become synonymous with understated luxury, warm Caribbean hospitality, and a deep connection to nature. With just 30 freestanding suites set between lush tropical hillsides and a pristine crescent beach, the independently owned resort offers an intimate escape designed around privacy, authenticity, and a profound sense of place.

"To be recognized in Condé Nast Traveler's inaugural Triple Crown is an extraordinary honor and a testament to what Hermitage Bay Antigua has always stood for," said Daniel Shamoon, Owner of Hermitage Bay Antigua. "From the beginning, our vision was to create a resort that felt deeply personal - a place where genuine hospitality, natural beauty, and a sense of tranquility come together in a meaningful way. To see that vision celebrated by Condé Nast Traveler's editors and readers alike is incredibly rewarding, and we are deeply grateful to our guests and team members who have been part of this journey."

Over the years, Hermitage Bay Antigua has earned acclaim for its all-inclusive yet highly personalized approach to luxury; its farm-to-table culinary program, including an exclusive pop-up residency with the French Riviera icon La Petite Maison Antigua; its wellness offerings, enhanced by the resort's partnership with ESPA; and its commitment to preserving the natural beauty that surrounds it. Guests also enjoy privileged access to a 1929 schooner and other private charter boating experiences. Rather than following trends, the resort has cultivated a timeless experience rooted in simplicity, authenticity, and a genuine connection to Antigua's landscape and culture.

This latest recognition further solidifies Hermitage Bay Antigua's place among the world's leading luxury resorts and highlights its enduring appeal to travelers seeking meaningful, restorative escapes in the Caribbean. Please find property images here.

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About Hermitage Bay Antigua

Hermitage Bay Antigua is a luxurious adults-only, all-inclusive resort located on the picturesque west coast of Antigua. Nestled among lush tropical gardens and overlooking the turquoise Caribbean Sea, the resort features 30 villa suites, each offering expansive al-fresco living space, sweeping ocean views, and a sense of complete seclusion. Recently acquired by international hotelier Daniel Shamoon, known for his exceptional work with Puente Romano Marbella, Nobu Marbella and Nobu Marrakech, Hermitage Bay Antigua underwent a comprehensive renovation before reopening in November 2024. Enhancements include redesigned villa suites, a refreshed spa developed in partnership with ESPA, a global leader in luxury skincare and wellness; a new beach club experience; innovative new dining options using farm-to-table produce, including a pop-up residency with La Petite Maison, and privileged access to a selection private boating experiences, including a historic 1929 schooner. At the heart of the Hermitage Bay Antigua experience is a philosophy of relaxed island living and warm, personalized service. As a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Hermitage Bay is dedicated to delivering an authentic luxury island experience that will have guests returning time and time again.

SOURCE Hermitage Bay Antigua