Hermosa Beach City School District's New Hermosa Vista School, Designed by SVA Architects, Opens and Welcomes Students for In-Person Learning

Hermosa Vista School is the first of a trio of projects funded by Measure S. Hermosa Vista School is a reconstruction of the former North School, and houses the District's third and fourth graders. The bond also provided funds for renovations at the District's two other schools: Hermosa View School, which houses kindergarten to second graders; and Hermosa Valley School, for the District's fifth to eighth graders.

The new Hermosa Vista School consists of a two-story administration/classroom/library building and a multipurpose building. The facilities are designed to be Zero Net Energy, with highly efficient MEP systems and extensive photovoltaic solar arrays on both buildings that will generate all of the electricity needed for the school.

Robert Simons, AIA, President of SVA Architects, states, "Hermosa Vista School is an example of design meeting the future, highlighting remarkable achievements in facility sustainability. The students and teachers will enjoy a modern, enhanced learning environment, and the sustainable features will benefit the entire community, while representing shared values and vision."

About SVA Architects

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Oakland, San Diego, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

Media Contact: Beth Binger

BCI

Mobile: (619) 987-6658

[email protected]

SOURCE SVA Architects

Related Links

https://sva-architects.com/

