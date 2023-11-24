Hernia Mesh Devices Global Market Analysis Report 2023, with Coverage of Key Players Johnson & Johnson Services, C. R. Bard, Atrium Medical, LifeCell, B. Braun, Baxter and Cook

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hernia Mesh Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Hernia Type (Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia, Femoral), By Mesh Type (Biologic Mesh, Synthetic Mesh), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hernia mesh devices market size is expected to reach USD 8.32 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The growth is owing to an increase in the incidence of hernias, and the high adoption of meshes in surgeries due to factors such as reduced operative time, cost-effectiveness, reduced pain, and high availability of products in the market.



The reimbursement scenario for hernia mesh devices is favorable, which encourages patients to opt for open or laparoscopic surgery. Patients have easy access to detailed reimbursement codes and ratios, which are made available by government and industry players. The codes are granulated to types of hernias, (primary or recurrent) and method of surgery (open or laparoscopic).



Furthermore, technological advancements and new product launches are predicted to drive overall market growth. In March 2020, Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon wins a lawsuit against polypropylene hernia mesh. This mesh showed significant medical complications and damage when implanted in women's bodies. This device was launched to repair abdominal hernias. In addition, the introduction of biologic allograft mesh that has a fast recovery rate and minimizes post-surgery pain as compared to other options is another factor predicted to enhance the hernia repair devices market growth during the analysis period.



High incidence of hernia across the globe and improved patient outcomes by using meshes, that reduce operative and recovery time, are some of the factors predicted to augment the market growth. Some of the advantages of using meshes in hernia repair include alleviated pain and reduced chances of recurrence which are expected to accelerate the market growth.



Market Report Highlights

Synthetic surgical mesh type segment dominated the market in 2022, owing to the high price of the products and increased preference for these products by healthcare professionals and patients

The inguinal hernia type segment held a significant market share in 2022, owing to a large number of meshes available in the market for Inguinal repair

North America held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is also expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period owing to improved access to healthcare drives the growth in this region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Hernia type outlook

2.2.2. Mesh type outlook

2.2.3. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Global Hernia Mesh Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Global Hernia Mesh Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Global Hernia Mesh: Hernia Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Global Hernia Mesh Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Global Hernia Mesh Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Inguinal Hernia

4.4. Incisional Hernia

4.5. Femoral Hernia

4.6. Others



Chapter 5. Global Hernia Mesh: Mesh Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Global Hernia Mesh Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Global Hernia Mesh Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Biological Mesh

5.4. Synthetic Mesh



Chapter 6. Global Hernia Mesh Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Atrium Medical (Getting Group)

LifeCell

B. Braun SE

Baxter

Cook

Herniamesh S.r.l.

