Hernia Repair Devices Market to Grow by a Substantial CAGR of 5.06% Reaching USD 5.11 Billion by 2026, As per DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight Analysis in the Hernia Repair Devices Market, the rising prevalence of patients suffering from a Hernia, rising number of surgeries for treatment of hernia, the entrance of major players, among others are expected to drive the Hernia Repair Devices market growth during the forecasting period.

LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Hernia Repair Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Hernia Repair Devices Market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Hernia Repair Devices Market.

Some of the salient features from the Hernia Repair Devices Market report:

As per DelveInsight analysis, in terms of revenue share, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Hernia Repair Devices market.

is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Hernia Repair Devices market. Some of the Global Hernia Repair Device companies with their Hernia Repair surgery procedures/ products in various stages of development include Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook, Gem Srl, PRIMEQUAL SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Deep Blue Medical Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Changzhou Medical Equipment General Factory Co., Ltd., Sinolinks Medical Innovation, Inc., W.L. Gore & Associates, Herniamesh® S.r.l., KATSAN Katgüt Sanayi ve Tic. A.Ş., Dipromed Srl, BioCer Entwicklungs-GmbH, SAMYANG HOLDING CORPORATION, Betatech Medical, Cousin Surgery, Aspide Medical S.A.S., and others.

and others. DelveInsight analyzes that the Global Hernia Repair Devices Market was valued at USD 3.81 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 5.11 billion by 2026.

in 2020, growing at a during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach by 2026. Advanced Medical Solutions Ltd. collaborated with Imarc Research, Inc. for a clinical trial to study the safety and efficacy LiquiBand FIX8® Open Hernia Mesh Fixation Device for the treatment of inguinal Hernia. The study is expected to be completed by the year 2022.

collaborated with for a clinical trial to study the safety and efficacy for the treatment of inguinal Hernia. The study is expected to be completed by the year 2022. In February 2021 , W. L. Gore & Associates launched GORE® SYNECOR Intraperitoneal Biomaterial in Europe , the Middle East , and South Africa to address unmet needs in the Complex Hernia Repair Devices market.

launched in , the , and to address unmet needs in the Complex Hernia Repair Devices market. In September 2020 , Surgical Innovation Associates received CE Mark for its flagship absorbable mesh, DuraSorb® for reconstructive and aesthetic indications including abdominal hernia prophylaxis, breast tissue support, and prosthetic breast support.

received CE Mark for its flagship absorbable mesh, for reconstructive and aesthetic indications including abdominal hernia prophylaxis, breast tissue support, and prosthetic breast support. On August 11, 2020 , Deep Blue Medical, a company dedicated to addressing the high rate of hernia occurrence and recurrence received 510(k) FDA clearance for its T-Line® Hernia Mesh with integrated suture-like extensions for superior and high anchoring strength.

a company dedicated to addressing the high rate of hernia occurrence and recurrence received 510(k) FDA clearance for its with integrated suture-like extensions for superior and high anchoring strength. In June 2020 , W. L. Gore & Associates received CE mark for GORE® SYNECOR , tri-layer hybrid material designed for ease of use during laparoscopic, robotic, and open surgical procedures.

received CE mark for , tri-layer hybrid material designed for ease of use during laparoscopic, robotic, and open surgical procedures. In March 2020 , Novus Scientific AB received FDA approval for TIGR Matrix Surgical Mesh indicated for use in procedures involving soft tissue repairs, such as for the repair of Hernias or other facial defects.

received FDA approval for indicated for use in procedures involving soft tissue repairs, such as for the repair of Hernias or other facial defects. Thus, owing to the approvals and launch of several devices, there will be a rapid growth observed in the Hernia Repair Devices market during the forecast period.

To pick on the latest highlights related to Hernia Repair Devices market, get the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Hernia Repair Devices Market Report

Hernia Repair Devices Overview

Hernia Repair Devices include the mesh and fixators for the Hernia treatment. These devices especially the mesh support damaged tissue around hernias as it heals. The surgeons place the mesh across the area that is surrounding the Hernia, thereby attaching it with stitches, glues, or staples. The pores in the mesh allow the tissue to grow within the device. The main reason for using Hernia Repair Devices is to lower the risks associated with hernia recurring, or appearing back, as there is a high chance of hernia returning after a repair surgery is performed.

Hernia Repair Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Hernia Repair Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the Global Hernia Repair Devices market and is expected to remain constant during the forecast period. This domination is owing to the growing demand for Hernia Repair Devices because of the high prevalence of hernia in US, rising adoption of hernia repair devices, especially the biologic mesh devices that are highly adopted in the United States, presence of key Hernia Repair Devices market players is the maximum in the United States owing to which access to new and advanced hernia repair devices is also at peak in the region among other factors in the region.

Furthermore, the prompt and well-established healthcare services and infrastructure contributes to the growth of the regional Hernia Repair Devices market growth. Moreover, the presence of large pool of hernia patients in the region and supportive reimbursement programs further provide immense growth opportunities for the Hernia Repair Devices market.

Additionally, the product approvals in the region will further spur the Hernia Repair Devices market in the region. For instance, in March 2020, Novus Scientific AB received FDA approval for TIGR Matrix Surgical Mesh indicated for use in procedures involving soft tissue repair, such as for the repair of hernias or other facial defects.

Also, in July 2020, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) received FDA clearance for 3DMax MID Anatomical Mesh indicated for use in the reinforcement of soft tissue, where weakness exists, in the repair of inguinal hernias.

Click here to understand more about the key players in the Hernia Repair Devices Market and their future @ Hernia Repair Devices Future Assessment

Hernia Repair Devices Market Dynamics

The rise in demand for Hernia Repair Devices is primarily attributed to the rising incidence of Hernia, growing surgeries for Hernia treatment, technological advancement in the product portfolio, and favourable reimbursement scenarios, among others directly increasing the Hernia Repair Devices market growth. The Global Hernia Repair Devices market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rising prevalence of Hernia amongst the patients, increasing product approvals pertaining to Hernia Repair Devices. Furthermore, due to the availability of a large number of Hernia mesh products in the market will lead to a rise in the overall demand for Hernia Repair Devices, leading to an overall increase in the Hernia Repair Devices market growth. In addition, rising clinical trials for establishing the safety of Hernia meshes are also anticipated to fuel the Hernia Repair Devices market.

However, on the contrary, certain factors such as the high cost of the Hernia Repair surgery along with the devices and stringent regulatory process may pose a minor hurdle for the growth of the Hernia Repair Devices market. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on elective and non-urgent surgeries across the countries. The Hernia Repair Devices market is primarily affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus leading to restrictions in movement and a decrease in regular check-ups. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, various forms of hernia repair procedures were temporarily reduced in contrast to the COVID-19 affected patients that were given utmost priority leading to a decrease in the Hernia Repair Devices market growth.

To gain a better understanding of the COVID-19 impact on Hernia Repair Devices, get a snapshot of the COVID-19 Impact On Hernia Repair Devices Market

Scope of the Hernia Repair Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Product Type - Hernia Mesh [Synthetic Mesh And Biologic/Bioresorbable Mesh], Hernia Fixators [Tack Applicators, Staplers, Sutures, Glue Applicators]

- Hernia Mesh [Synthetic Mesh And Biologic/Bioresorbable Mesh], Hernia Fixators [Tack Applicators, Staplers, Sutures, Glue Applicators] Market Segmentation By Type- Devices And Consumables

Devices And Consumables Market Segmentation By Surgical Type - Inguinal Hernia Repair, Incisional Hernia Repair, Ventral Hernia Repair, Femoral Hernia Repair, Umbilical Hernia Repair

- Inguinal Hernia Repair, Incisional Hernia Repair, Ventral Hernia Repair, Femoral Hernia Repair, Umbilical Hernia Repair Market Segmentation By Procedure Type - Open And Laparoscopic

Open And Laparoscopic Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others

- Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

- , , , and Rest of World Key Hernia Repair Devices Companies - Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook, Gem Srl, PRIMEQUAL SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Deep Blue Medical Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Changzhou Medical Equipment General Factory Co., Ltd., Sinolinks Medical Innovation, Inc., W.L. Gore & Associates, Herniamesh® S.r.l., KATSAN Katgüt Sanayi ve Tic. A.Ş., Dipromed Srl, BioCer Entwicklungs-GmbH, SAMYANG HOLDING CORPORATION, Betatech Medical, Cousin Surgery, Aspide Medical S.A.S., among others

Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook, Gem Srl, PRIMEQUAL SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Deep Blue Medical Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Changzhou Medical Equipment General Factory Co., Ltd., Sinolinks Medical Innovation, Inc., W.L. Gore & Associates, Herniamesh® S.r.l., KATSAN Katgüt Sanayi ve Tic. A.Ş., Dipromed Srl, BioCer Entwicklungs-GmbH, SAMYANG HOLDING CORPORATION, Betatech Medical, Cousin Surgery, Aspide Medical S.A.S., among others Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The Global Hernia Repair Devices Market was valued at USD 3.81 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 5.11 billion by 2026.

Know more about which MedTech player is set to emerge as the trendsetter in the Global Hernia Repair Devices Market @ Key Hernia Repair Devices Companies Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Hernia Repair Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Hernia Repair Devices Market Executive summary 3 Hernia Repair Devices Market Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Hernia Repair Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Hernia Repair Devices Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Hernia Repair Devices Market 7 Hernia Repair Devices Market Layout 8 Hernia Repair Devices Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Hernia Repair Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

9.1 Medtronic 9.2 Johnson & Johnson, Inc. 9.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG 9.4 Cook 9.5 Gem Srl 9.6 PRIMEQUAL SA 9.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company 9.8 Deep Blue Medical Inc. 9.9 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. 9.10 Changzhou Medical Equipment General Factory Co., Ltd 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

Learn more about the report offerings @ Hernia Repair Devices Market Outlook

Related Reports

Inguinal Hernia Devices Market

"DelveInsight's 'Inguinal Hernia Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Inguinal Hernia devices and the historical and forecasted Inguinal Hernia market trends, drivers and barriers as well as key Inguinal Hernia devices companies involved such as B Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical, Medtronic Plc, W.L. Gore & Associates, C.R Bard Inc, Atrium, LifeCell Corporation, Baxter International, Herniamesh S r l, and several others.

Inguinal Hernia Market

DelveInsight's "Inguinal Hernia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Inguinal Hernia, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Inguinal Hernia market trends, market drivers and barriers, as well as key Inguinal Hernia companies, involved such as B Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical, Medtronic Plc, W.L. Gore & Associates, C.R Bard Inc, Atrium, LifeCell Corporation, Baxter International, Herniamesh S r l, and several others.

Hiatal Hernia Market

DelveInsight's "Hiatal Hernia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Hiatal Hernia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hiatal Hernia market trends, market drivers and barriers, as well as key Hiatal Hernia companies involved.

Ventral Hernia Market

DelveInsight's "Ventral Hernia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Ventral Hernia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ventral Hernia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Ventral Hernia Epidemiology

DelveInsight's "Ventral Hernia Epidemiology Forecast to 2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Ventral Hernia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Dermatome Devices Market

DelveInsight's 'Dermatome Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of dermatome devices and the historical and forecasted dermatome devices market trends, market drivers, market barriers, unmet needs and key Dermatome Devices companies involved like Nouvag, Aesculap, Integra, Zimmer Biomet, B.Braun Melsungen, Humeca, DeSoutter Medical, Aygun Surgical Instruments, Richard Wolf GmbH, Surtex Instruments Limited, and many more.

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market

DelveInsight's 'Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Radiofrequency Ablation Devices and the historical and forecasted Radiofrequency Ablation Devices market trends in the US, EU5, Japan, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and key Radiofrequency Ablation Devices companies involved like Stryker Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc, Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., AngioDynamics, Inc., Hologic, Inc., AtriCure, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Baylis Medical, Arthrex, Inc, and many more.

Laser Resurfacing Devices Market

DelveInsight's 'Laser Resurfacing Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Laser Resurfacing Devices and the historical and forecasted Laser Resurfacing Devices market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key Laser Resurfacing Devices companies involved like Altair Instruments, Lynton Lasers Ltd, Cutera, Quanta System, Candela Medical, Quanta System, Sciton, Inc, SharpLight Technologies Inc, Coherent, Inc. and many more.

Urology Lasers Market

DelveInsight's 'Urology Lasers Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast–2026' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Urology Lasers and the historical and forecasted Urology Lasers market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Urology Lasers companies involved such as Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cook Medical Incorporated, KARL STORZ GmbH, Lumenis Ltd. and many others.

Other Trending Reports by DelveInsight

Interested to know more about the breakthrough happenings? Take a look at the posts below

MedTech Industry Roars Back as FDA Approvals Soar

Medical Devices Market Blooms as the Key MedTech Companies Continue to Bring-In Innovation

Wearable Devices : Weighing the Potential Benefits and Pitfalls of the Innovative Wearable Products

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Connect With Us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP