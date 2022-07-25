Hernia Repair Market Size Worth USD 7.34 billion by 2030 | Growth Plus Reports

Jul 25, 2022, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Hernia Repair Market is expected to reach US$ ~7.34 billion by 2030. Hernia Repair emerges as a promising option for hernia treatments and boosts the market at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030, states Growth+ Reports.
A hernia is a medical condition where the organ leaves its original position tearing the weakened muscle or tissue and bloating out. In a few cases, a hernia can lead to life-threatening complications. Strategic developments from key players, technological advancements, and evolving healthcare infrastructure are factors that prove to be advantageous for the market growth.
Market Drivers
The hernia repair market is emerging globally with steady growth in the recent years. The market growth can be attributed to rising prevalence of inguinal hernias and femoral hernias, evolving mesh repair methods for promising output and rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies. Furthermore, the growing senescent population and technological advancements in devices such as robotic surgeries also help in the development of this market.
The global hernia repair market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – Type, Surgery Type, Product, End-User, and Region.
Excerpts from 'By Product Segmentation'
Different components of the hernia repair market have been segmented into categories such as :-
- Surgical Implants
- Fixation Equipment
- Biological Material Mesh
- Prosthetic/Polymeric Mesh
The prosthetic/polymeric mesh segment is expected to lead the segment in this market. This growth is attributed to the high product availability, cost-effectiveness, and better efficacy. Additionally, this product uses a versatile and efficient plastic material, thereby increasing sales and rising the market.
Furthermore, fixation equipment is the fastest-growing segment in the global market. This segment is further classified into tack applicators, glue applicators, and sutures. Tack applicators have the highest share in this segment. Incumbent usage of tack applicators in every hernia repair procedure contributes to the dominance of this segment.
Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'
Geographically, the global hernia repair market is collective of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
North America dominates the global market with the largest share. This is attributed to the large patient base, high baby boomer population, sedentary lifestyle and associated diseases, and enormous technological base. Also, the massive healthcare expenditure and continuous Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) approvals further fuel North America's market position. Europe holds the second position in terms of the revenue share in the global market, mainly due to the rapid adoption of new and advanced technologies in devices and medical products/drugs, and domicile of several market players indicating swift product approvals.
Additionally, Asia Pacific (APAC) is considered the fastest-growing regional market for hernia repair. The growing patient base, developing healthcare infrastructure, and increasing adoption of innovative technologies due to improving healthcare expenditures are some of the driving factors of the Asia Pacific market. Furthermore, the growing disposable income and awareness of advanced surgical procedures among the population help the APAC market development.
Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'
Some of the prominent players operating in the global hernia repair market are
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard, Inc.)
- Allergan Plc
- Cook Medical, Inc
- W.L Gore & Associates, Inc
- Medtronic Plc
- Baxter International Inc
- Cooper Companies, Inc
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Herniamesh S.r.l
- LifeCell Corporation
- DynaMesh
- Baxter International Inc
- Integra LifeSciences
- Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)
- Among others
