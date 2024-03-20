Hero, A Powerful Ebike From Heybike, Will Be Released On March 21st

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is almost over! Hero, the groundbreaking e-bike engineered to surpass all expectations, is poised to make its grand debut on the Indiegogo platform on March 21st. Created with innovations from Heybike, Hero promises to redefine the world of electric bicycles with its cutting-edge features and unparalleled performance.

Features and Strengths of the New Hero E-bike

Crafted to shatter boundaries and turn the impossible into reality, Hero is set to revolutionize the way we ride. With its advanced 750W mid-drive motor, Hero offers absolute power and stability, delivering up to 160 N•m torque for an exhilarating and seamless riding experience. Whether conquering steep slopes or navigating rugged trails, Hero effortlessly adapts to diverse terrains, providing excellent control and agility.

Another Hero's standout feature is its T800 carbon fiber frame, which is also a durable and featherweight design. Engineered to reduce wind resistance and absorb vibrations, the frame ensures a smooth and comfortable ride. In addition, the bike frame is covered by a 10-year warranty. Using carbon fiber as the frame material also contributes to environmental protection because the production of carbon fiber generates less waste than steel.

Equipped with an 864Wh battery, certified with UL2849 (TÜV), Hero empowers riders to embark on a worry-free adventure of up to 60 miles on a single charge. Say goodbye to battery anxiety and embrace boundless exploration, as Hero strengthens your confidence to conquer every path. Hero's remarkable features also include a Shimano 9-speed gear shift system, two hydraulic disc brakes for superior stopping power, and a full suspension system for reduced shock. With 26" x 4" fat tires, Hero offers impeccable stability and exceptional traction, guaranteeing a comfortable ride on all terrains.

Features Specifications Range Up to 60 miles Top Speed 35 mph Motor ① 750W Mid-Drive Motor (max 160 N•m torque) ② 1000W Rear Hub Motor (max 100 N•m torque) Tires 26" x 4" Suspension Full Suspension Brake Hydraulic Disc Brake Pedal Assist Level 0-5 Bike Frame Carbon Fiber (step-through/trapeze)

Customer-Centric Design of Hero

Heybike recognizes that every rider is unique, and the Hero is crafted to cater to their individual needs, desires, and aspirations. By putting riders at the center of the design process, Heybike creates a truly remarkable e-bike that seamlessly integrates with their lifestyle.

For example, by learning and adapting to the rider's pedaling style, Hero provides proper assistance during riding. This personalized experience creates a deep emotional connection, making each ride an exhilarating adventure for the rider. Besides, Hero's sleek design always stands out among the crowds. It is bound to bring riders a sense of confidence and power like a real hero! There are two types of Hero's bike frames: step-through and trapeze. Riders can choose a frame that fits their height. Limited words can not cover all the details of Hero's customer-centric design, which will slay every riding enthusiast.

Hero to be Released on the Indiegogo Platform

Hero is soon to launch on Indiegogo on March 21st! Join us in this crowdfunding campaign and be one of the first to experience the future of electric biking. With its cutting-edge features, sleek design, and unmatched performance, Hero is set to redefine your riding experience. The campaign will last about 60 days. Don't miss out on this opportunity to be a part of the electric biking revolution. Support Hero now on Indiegogo and ride into the future with us!

About Heybike

Heybike, specializing in manufacturing smart and high-quality electric bikes, comes into being with the mission to provide everyone with the best riding experience and help create a greener planet. It puts forward an ultimate mode of transportation by offering two options for every rider: self-pedaling with the assistance of an electric motor, or setting your feet free by riding the bike with battery power.

Heybike is committed to bringing innovations to the marketplace and expanding product lines to meet the needs of its customers, fostering a lifestyle that brings people together and makes travel easy.

For more information on Heybike's latest products and to stay up to date on news from the company, visit www.heybike.com. To have a test ride of Heybike e-bikes and learn more information, you can visit its local dealers.

