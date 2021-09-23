HERO Beverage Co. Launches a Line of Coffee Honoring the Late Chris Kyle

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HERO Beverage Co. has launched Legend Blend coffee, in a collaboration with the Taya and Chris Kyle Foundation, that honors the late Chris Kyle and the non-profit organization founded by his wife, Taya Kyle, to fulfill Chris' visions to help support military and first responder families.

Legend Blend Specialty Coffee - HERO Help Everyone Remain Operational

A tribute to the late Navy SEAL sniper, Chris Kyle, Legend Blend coffee combines a flavor profile that represents many things he loved in his life before it was tragically taken. This very special blend of Central American, South American, and Indonesian coffee was created to honor the life and legacy of a legend named Chris Kyle who was a true American HERO and the deadliest sniper in U.S. military history. With subtle notes of chocolate and tobacco this blend is bittersweet yet smooth, just how Chris liked his coffee!

"We are honored to partner with the Taya and Chris Kyle Foundation and help support what Taya and her organization are doing," said Founder & CEO Michael de Geus, a former Secret Service Agent. "The natural synergy between our brand and Taya's organization can be seen in our shared values and desire to help those around us remain operational. With this joint effort we will be able to collectively help provide men, women, and children of military and first responder families the support they need to keep themselves operational, whether emotionally, mentally, spiritually, or physically."

"A partnership like this feels right," said Taya Kyle, Founder and Executive Director of the Chris & Taya Kyle Foundation. "Working with Hero Beverage Co. has been a great experience. Putting Chris's image on a coffee blend designed to specifically give back to people who serve, is a perfect match. Chris often said, 'It's our duty to serve those who serve us.' This blend represents not only his love of coffee, but his desire to find every opportunity to give back as both a civilian and Navy SEAL. This partnership is a great way to honor Chris's legacy by continuing to support those who serve."

Legend Blend coffee can be found online at drinkhero.com or at participating retail partner locations across the U.S and is available in whole bean, ground, and single serve pods. A portion of proceeds are donated back to the Taya and Chris Kyle Foundation.

About HERO Beverage Co.

At the core of the HERO Beverage Company's mission is the belief that when everyone comes together to unite behind a common purpose, amazing things can happen. From the coffee fields to the frontline workers, and everyone in between, every purchase helps to keep everyone operational. With every purchase made we directly support those out on the front lines, no matter what the threat may be. We are committed to giving back 10% of profits via monetary and product donations. You buy, we give. Our team personally delivers HERO coffee to schools, hospitals, military bases, fire stations, police departments and organizations across the United States. For those areas we can't physically visit we mail care packages. As we grow, so will our ability to give back.

About Taya and Chris Kyle Foundation

The Taya and Chris Kyle Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Taya Kyle to honor the life and legacy of her husband, "American Sniper" Chris Kyle. Prior to Chris' untimely passing in February 2013, he was developing his vision for these programs to support military and first responder communities. Today, Taya and the team are fulfilling Chris' vision through the development and delivery of life-changing, impactful programs and services to support service communities across our nation.

Media Contacts:

Hero Beverage Co.

Julie McCuen

[email protected]

855-BE-A-HERO

Taya and Chris Kyle Foundation

Amelia Newman

[email protected]

SOURCE HERO Beverage Co.