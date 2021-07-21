Hero Collector Brings The Beatles Craft Kits To Retail

LONDON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Collector – publishers of high-quality collectibles from across the worlds of pop culture – is following up on its popular licensed baking tins and knit kits with more heroic handicrafts. The Beatles Hero Collector Kits will let fans of the Fab Four create their own amazing items inspired by the band's most famous visuals.

Sgt. Pepper Tapestry Cushion Cover Kit, from Hero Collector The Beatles Yellow Submarine Cross Stitch Kit, from Hero Collector

No need to ask for Help! or hope that We Can Work It Out – each kit is packed with all the instructions and high-quality tools you need to make your own chocolates, cushions, cross-stitch and cakes inspired by The Beatles. After that, All You Need Is… Love.

The first wave of kits is set to launch in September 2021, and includes:

The Beatles Cross-Stitch These four kits each include a cross-stitch hoop, plus needles, guides and materials for perfecting playful patterns inspired by The Beatles – such as the license plate for the Magical Mystery Tour Bus, or a set of portholes from the Yellow Submarine with a cartoon Beatle peering out from each.



These four kits each include a cross-stitch hoop, plus needles, guides and materials for perfecting playful patterns inspired by The Beatles – such as the license plate for the Magical Mystery Tour Bus, or a set of portholes from the Yellow Submarine with a cartoon Beatle peering out from each. The Beatles Tea Time These three kits contain oven-friendly molds, recipes booklets and online videos to help you make tasty treats for tea time, inspired by the Fab Four's greatest hits – from Yellow Submarine mini-chocolates to a beautiful cake in the shape of the drum from Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.



These three kits contain oven-friendly molds, recipes booklets and online videos to help you make tasty treats for tea time, inspired by the Fab Four's greatest hits – from Yellow Submarine mini-chocolates to a beautiful cake in the shape of the drum from Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. The Beatles Tapestry Cushions These three kits offer materials, equipment and patterns for creating your own decorative tapestry cushions styled after iconic The Beatles imagery – like the rainbow-marked Magical Mystery Tour Bus, or the album cover for Yellow Submarine.

The Beatles Hero Collector Kits will be available in retail stores and direct from the Eaglemoss online shop – they'll be Here, There, and Everywhere. And they won't be alone – Hero Collector still has more on the horizon for fans of the Fab Four, including fancy metal pin badges. You can find our full range online here: https://shop.eaglemoss.com/hero-collector/the-beatles

These new ranges make up part of Hero Collector's ongoing push into retail, with new products, new packaging and new concepts aiming for a wider audience.

Fans and collectors should stay tuned for further details about these ranges, and even more The Beatles' excitement in store.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Chris Thompson

[email protected]

+01144 7773932027

ABOUT HERO COLLECTOR

Hero Collector is Eaglemoss' imprint for genre collectables and is one of the world's leading producers of figurines and fantasy die-cast vehicles. It makes products based on many of the world's most popular entertainment brands. For more information, visit www.herocollector.com and www.eaglemoss.com.

SOURCE Hero Collector/Eaglemoss

Related Links

http://www.herocollector.com

