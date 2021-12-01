Hero Collector Expands Galaxy of "Star Trek" Starships with Universe Collection and Starfleet Starships Collection

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Collector's galaxy of Star Trek collections boldly continues to grow with the launch of the Star Trek Starfleet Starships Collection, which joins their ongoing Star Trek: Universe Collection to satisfy the franchise's new and old fans.

The Star Trek: Universe Collection from Hero Collector includes the U.S.S Discovery-A (Refit). The Star Trek Starfleet Starships Collection includes the legendary U.S.S Enterprise NCC-1701-D, the fifth Federation starship to proudly bear the name Enterprise.

The Starfleet Starships Collection gives fans the opportunity to collect essential Starfleet vessels, including the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D, U.S.S. Defiant NX-74205, U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701, U.S.S. Voyager NCC-74656 and Enterprise NX-01; while the Star Trek: Universe Collection introduces three new ships from Star Trek: Discovery, including the U.S.S. Discovery-A (Refit), Section 31 Deimos-Class and Cleveland Booker's ship.

These iconic spacefaring vessels form the basis of the most comprehensive collection of Star Trek ships ever assembled, and each ship comes with a magazine that includes a detailed ship profile, behind-the-scenes information about its creation, original sketches and artist/designer interviews.

Among the ships in the monthly Star Trek Starfleet Starships Collection – which will eventually encompass 60-plus ships -- are:

U.S.S Enterprise NCC-1701-D: Captain Picard commanded the crew of this 24th-century Federation Galaxy-class starship. The fifth Federation starship to proudly bear the name Enterprise, she was the Federation flagship from 2363 until her destruction in 2371.

U.S.S. Voyager NCC-74656: A 24th-century Federation Intrepid-class starship, the highly sophisticated Voyager became stranded in the Delta Quadrant in 2371. Though all aboard expected it to take 75 years to return home, Captain Janeway and crew made it back in seven.

Enterprise NX-01: The first-ever NX-class starship, the NX-01 was launched – under the command of Captain Archer -- by the United Earth Starfleet in 2151. Among its numerous accomplishments, the NX-01 helped destroy the Xindi weapon.

New ships joining the Star Trek: Universe Collection are:

U.S.S Discovery-A (Refit): The U.S.S. Discovery NCC-1031 underwent an extensive refit following the ship's sudden arrival in the 32nd century. It was upgraded with futuristic technology and recommissioned as the NCC-1031-A.

Section 31 Deimos-Class: Section 31 secretly developed and deployed a number of stealth ships, with the Deimos-Class serving as mothership. Based on a Federation design for a smaller intel science destroyer, it was extended to nearly 900 meters in length.

Cleveland Booker's Ship: Book's small scout ship is equipped with a cloaking device, subspace communications system, and several faster-than-light propulsion systems. The ship's "morph" capability lets it reassemble into different configurations… even mid-flight.

The ships in both collections are as screen-accurate as possible, with CBS Studios overseeing every phase of production – and all the ships are made of die-cast metal and high-quality resin, then carefully hand-painted. Further, the starships are produced at the same scale to maintain collection compatibility and come with a base and stand for easy display.

As always with Hero Collector's Starships Collections, fans can sign up for a monthly subscription or purchase ships individually through the Eaglemoss shop or specialty retail. For details about a monthly Star Trek: Universe subscription, visit www.herocollector.com/star-trek-universe and purchase ships individually at the Eaglemoss shop, shop.eaglemoss.com/hero-collector/star-trek/star-trek-universe-collection. For a monthly Starfleet Starships Collections subscription, visit www.herocollector.com/star-trek-starfleet or purchase ships individually at the Eaglemoss shop.

For further information, or to speak to Ben Robinson of Hero Collector/Eaglemoss, please contact: Ian Spelling, 201-391-2299, e: [email protected]

