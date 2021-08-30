Hero Collector Launches Trio of New Star Trek Books, Including Star Trek: The Original Series -- A Celebration

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Collector, the publishing division of Eaglemoss, continues to boldly go to the final frontier, beaming Star Trek fans a trio of exciting new books. Star Trek: The Original Series – A Celebration will arrive on September 21, following on the heels of the August releases Star Trek Shipyards: Starfleet Ships 2294-The Future (Updated and Expanded) and Star Trek: Designing Starships – Deep Space 9 and Beyond.

The cover of Star Trek: The Original Series -- A Celebration, written by Ben Robinson and Ian Spelling, available from Hero Collector.

Star Trek – A Celebration is the ultimate guide to the making of the Star Trek that started it all. Written by Ben Robinson and Ian Spelling, Star Trek – A Celebration's 256 pages are filled with brand-new and archival conversations, and 200-plus photos and sketches, many rarely seen or never-before-seen, that shine a fresh light on the actors, writers, directors, production and costume designers, composers, prop builders, visual effects and makeup artists, and more, who brought Star Trek to life. A Celebration also pays tribute to the fans who campaigned to save the show, looks back at the earliest Trek conventions, and breaks down 12 key episodes.

"Our goal was to craft a book that was the written and visual equivalent of a great convention," Spelling says. "We've brought fresh eyes to everything and tried to strip the myths away from the reality and, we've discovered new stories that haven't been told." Adds Robinson, "We also tracked down some incredibly rare pictures and artwork that have never been printed before. However well you think you know Star Trek, there's something new for you. It's really the Star Trek book I've always wanted to add to my collection."

Star Trek Starships: 2294-The Future, edited by Ben Robinson and Marcus Riley, presents a chronological history of Star Trek's Starfleet starships, from the 24th century to the far future. This in-depth reference book shines a spotlight on such vessels as the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D, U.S.S. Voyager, and Starfleet's first true warship, the U.S.S. Defiant. Fans can also explore several time-traveling ships, among them the U.S.S. Enterprise-J, and the U.S.S. Nog. All of the ships are illustrated with CG artwork, including original VFX models crafted for the shows.

The inventive concept art behind Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's titular space station, as well as the U.S.S. Defiant, and dozens more ships from other Star Trek series and movies come to life on the pages of Star Trek – Designing Starships: Deep Space 9 And Beyond. Edited by Ben Robinson, the book delivers original production art and extensive interviews with the award-wining concept artists who created the ships for The Original Series through the TOS and The Next Generation movies to Enterprise.

Star Trek – A Celebration is priced at $34.95/U.S. and $44.95/Canada. It's available for pre-order at www.penguinrandomhouse.com. Star Trek Starships 2294-The Future (Updated and Expanded) and Designing Starships: Deep Space 9 and Beyond are each priced at $34.95 in the U.S. and $44.95 in Canada. They're available now at www.penguinrandomhouse.com.

