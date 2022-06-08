HERO Defense Systems LLC Releases AIIRO™

SALT LAKE CITY, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HERO Defense Systems LLC announced their official release of the much anticipated non-lethal, gel-based defense device: AIIRO™ . Earlier this year AIIRO burst onto the scene after three years of development, making waves when its unique design won the Personal Protection Product of the Year award at Shot Show 2022, awarded by American Outdoors.

At the size of a smartphone, AIIRO™ is easily concealed in a pocket, purse, or bag for self-defense anywhere. AIIRO™ offers an affordable solution for consumers and professional agencies alike looking for ways to feel safer while driving, at work, at school, and everywhere in between. A safe and legal alternative to firearms, AIIRO™ has no long-term effects, with a simple design anyone can use.

Powerful Gel Based Self-Defense

AIIRO™ uses nitrogen power to fire blasts of sticky and debilitating PAVA based gel from 15 away. The effects are immediate with painful burning sensations on the skin (as if exposed to scalding heat), difficulty seeing, intense coughing, and discomfort. Effects last up to an hour, giving the user plenty of time to get to safety and find help.

Quick and easy to reload, AIIRO™ cartridges hold two payloads that fire at over 100MPH. PAVA, the active ingredient, has been used and trusted around the globe for over 50 years as a synthetic alternative to OC pepper spray. AIIRO™ also comes equipped with a painfully loud 120dB alarm, triggered with the push of a button.

"We're so proud to be delivering AIIRO™ to our customers. Our engineering and patent processes took much longer than we wanted, but it's been worth the wait. This is definitely a new category of self-defense product, and AIIRO™ is already an award winner."

David Clemons

Co-Founder and CEO

HERO Defense Systems LLC

Available AIIRO™ bundles include active and trainer cartridges, training targets, video training instructions, and more. Customers will have multiple bundles to choose from on release day, with more options on the way.

HERO products are not considered firearms under federal law. Some restrictions on usage and age may apply in certain states .

