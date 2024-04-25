Hero Digital Appoints Brandon Rozelle as Executive Vice President of Strategy

Seasoned strategy executive joins the company to lead Hero's Strategy Practice and drive value for Hero Digital clients

CHICAGO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital, an award-winning customer experience transformation company, strengthens its strategic division with the addition of industry veteran Brandon Rozelle as Executive Vice President (EVP) of Strategy. Rozelle will oversee the strategy team as it continues to create transformational growth for Fortune 500 companies across Hero Digital's key offerings, including Innovation Strategy, Experience Design, Digital Product and Platforms, Performance and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

With over two decades of experience in business transformation strategy and professional services consulting, Rozelle has led strategic growth and commercial activation for client services and consulted clients on how to transform themselves as technology has reshaped marketplaces. With a passion for innovation and a belief that the future of business will sit at the intersection of behavioral science and digital experience, Rozelle will be responsible for delivering strategic thinking that identifies enterprise value and differentiated digital business and brand solutions for Hero Digital's clients. Additionally, he will identify and evaluate new business opportunities and build and grow the strategy consulting best practices at Hero Digital.

"Regardless of where our clients are in their digital journey, we know that an impactful strategy that aligns digital objectives with larger business objectives is the first step in delivering value back into the business. That's why this role is so crucial for Hero Digital and our clients," said Jay Dettling, CEO of Hero Digital. "Brandon's extensive expertise in creating, developing and implementing external and internal strategy afford him the perspective that it takes to drive company and client success, and we are thrilled he is joining us at this exciting time in Hero Digital's evolution. We are confident his previous digital transformation experience and creative thinking will lead our clients to successful outcomes with their digital initiatives."

Before joining Hero Digital, Rozelle spent nearly 15 years with Rightpoint, holding various roles within the company. Most recently, Rozelle spent the last decade as SVP of Strategy and was responsible for leading strategic consulting service delivery functions, growth initiatives and capabilities while also developing sales activation for the company. He also founded and ran go-to-market teams focused on solving industry-specific business challenges, which follows Hero Digital's approach to partnering with clients in its four primary industry segments including healthcare, B2B, financial services, and high technology.

"Strategy is about the long-term vision and transformation value while also understanding what it takes to follow through and deliver an outcome greater than the investment," says Brandon Rozelle, Executive Vice President of Strategy for Hero Digital. "I get really excited about helping clients chart their possibilities and see them through to fruition. Hero Digital shares the same enthusiasm to solve clients' toughest challenges to unlock growth and opportunity through their solutions and offerings."

Rozelle possesses elite expertise in strategic growth, program leadership, client management, business development, client telling and digital transformation. The addition of Rozelle will be integral to Hero Digital's continued success after recently celebrating the company's 10th anniversary and announcing its new brand mission to solve the hardest problems for the world's leading brands.

About Hero Digital

Hero Digital is the leading, independent digital agency designed to solve the hardest problems of the Fortune 500. Through a holistic mix of strategy, creative, marketing, technology, and data, we shape growth and create value for many of the world's leading brands. Hero's expert problem solvers help companies like Zoom, Comcast, U.S. Bank, Nagase, Cedars-Sinai, and UNC Health create a future where every customer interaction creates delight, builds trust, and fosters loyalty. To work with Hero Digital or learn more, please visit www.herodigital.com.

