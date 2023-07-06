Hero Digital Appoints Katie Comerford as Executive Vice President of Marketing and Media Services

News provided by

Hero Digital

06 Jul, 2023, 08:51 ET

Former EVP of Digital for Horizon Next joins the independent digital customer experience company to lead its integrated digital marketing and media practice 

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital, a leading independent digital customer experience company, has expanded its executive team with the addition of industry veteran Katie Comerford as Executive Vice President of Marketing and Media Services. Comerford will oversee the evolution of solutions and services as well as help brands navigate the many changes in consumer habits and technologies to drive business growth in a rapidly evolving marketing and media landscape.

Katie Comerford, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Media Services, Hero Digital
Katie Comerford, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Media Services, Hero Digital
With nearly two decades of experience in the media and marketing industry, Comerford has spearheaded the creation of strategic and innovative solutions to drive clients' business growth. Comerford has a proven track record in successfully leading and building high performing innovative teams. Her experience has been rooted in digital throughout her career with a background in strategy, planning, activation, ad technology, data & analytics, search and social. In her new position, Comerford will be responsible for leading next generation marketing and media services, and integration with experience design, commerce, and marketing communications to deliver solutions that maximize a brand's value across the entire digital customer ecosystem from consideration, to acquisition, transaction and loyalty.

"Katie has accumulated tremendous knowledge, creativity and experience within digital media strategy and investment planning over the course of her illustrious career, and we are thrilled she is joining our team of forward-thinkers and digital customer experience experts," said Jay Dettling, CEO of Hero Digital. "Her experience in driving data-driven marketing strategies and creating entrepreneurial media solutions will expand the value we bring to our clients and allow them to further think holistically about customer value in a world where experience, technology and data continue to come together."

Prior to joining Hero Digital, Comerford spent nearly a decade with Horizon Media, holding various roles within the company including Vice President of Digital. Most recently, she served as the EVP of Digital at Horizon Next and was responsible for identifying emerging and new opportunities for her clients. She was also Associate Media Director for Ignited.

"Hero Digital is transforming the digital customer experience landscape, and I am excited to bring my passion for innovation and new thinking in marketing and media to the team," says Katie Comerford, EVP of Marketing & Media Services for Hero Digital. "I have always believed in a consumer-first approach and as digital transformation continues to alter every moment in the customer experience ecosystem, I am committed to identifying the best solutions that will drive on our clients' goals and success."

Comerford has expertise in digital marketing and media evolution across a variety of industries including Travel, Entertainment, Financial Services, CPG, Telecom, Health & Wellness, Retail, Subscription Services, Government, and B2B.

Hero Digital is rapidly growing and continues to amass industry recognition for its work with Fortune 2000 companies. Earlier this year, Jay Dettling, former Accenture and Adobe executive was appointed CEO and Chris Kostakis, former CTO of Wunderman Thompson and Gorilla Group, was hired as Chief Technology Officer. Additionally, the company was honored as Adobe's Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year, received Optimizely's Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year Award, and was included within the list of The San Francisco Business Times' 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies.

About Hero Digital
Hero Digital is a leading independent customer experience company that transforms businesses by reimagining the complete digital customer experience. The company's blended teams help Fortune 2000 companies like Comcast, U.S. Bank, Salesforce, Cedar Sinai, LPGA, and TD Ameritrade Institutional innovate, design, and build smart digital ecosystems that unlock new opportunities, drive digital growth, and create customer loyalty. To work with Hero Digital or learn more, visit www.herodigital.com.

Media Contact Information
Mattie Van Gundy, Account Supervisor 
[email protected]
713.409.1835 

SOURCE Hero Digital

