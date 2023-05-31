Hero Digital Expands Leadership Team with Chris Kostakis as New Chief Technology Officer

Former CTO of Wunderman Thompson and Gorilla Group joins the independent digital customer experience company to expand its CX transformation capabilities.

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital, a leading independent digital customer experience company, has appointed industry veteran Chris Kostakis as Chief Technology Officer to lead the company's future technology vision and capabilities.

With two decades of experience in the digital customer experience and commerce technology space, Kostakis is a proven leader in leveraging technology-driven strategies and capabilities for high-growth businesses through digital experience, commerce, and marketing transformation. As the chief technology officer, Kostakis will oversee Hero Digital's technology capabilities and solutions that include capability and talent development; creation of value-add technology assets; strategic partnership roadmap; and the company's global technology delivery operations.

"Throughout his career, Chris has been admired as a transformational leader by industry peers. As technological innovation and digital transformation continue to fuel change across entire companies and industries, we're at a pivotal point in our business where having a CTO of Chris' caliber and experience is integral for the creation of value for our clients," said Jay Dettling, CEO of Hero Digital. "His extensive experience in architecture and systems design, software-based business expansion, and business process improvement make him the ideal leader to guide our technology teams in generating successful digital transformations for our clients."

Prior to joining Hero Digital, Kostakis served as the CTO for Wunderman Thompson and Gorilla Group, where he worked with a variety of clients, including such business models as B2B, B2C, B2B2C, MLM, and Marketplaces, to create award-winning digital and commerce experiences that bridged strategy, digital experience, customer intelligence, and technology. Kostakis was also formerly with Accenture Interactive where he led a team responsible for delivering commerce solutions for a wide variety of Fortune 500 clients.

"I am thrilled to join Hero Digital's team of digital customer experience leaders and problem solvers, and to be part of a company that is pushing boundaries when it comes to digital experience and commerce solutions," said Kostakis. "As customer experience and digital transformation continue to remain at the forefront of our clients' business objectives, it is my goal to ensure Hero Digital remains the leader in creating and delivering modern technological solutions that enable transformational growth for our clients."

Kostakis has served in an advisory capacity to several organizations including SAP Commerce, Adobe Commerce, and Bloomreach, and has worked with brands including Honda, Sherwin-Williams, Cargill, Specialized, Cornerstone Building Brands, Helen of Troy, M&Ms, Belk, Oakley, and Coca-Cola.

Hero Digital is rapidly growing and continues to amass industry recognition for its work with Fortune 1000 companies. Earlier this year, Jay Dettling, former Accenture and Adobe executive was appointed CEO. Additionally, the company was honored as Adobe's Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year, received Optimizely's Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year Award, and was included within the list of The San Francisco Business Times' 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies.

About Hero Digital

Hero Digital is a leading independent customer experience company that transforms businesses by reimagining the complete digital customer experience. The company's blended teams help Fortune 1000 companies like Comcast, U.S. Bank, Salesforce, Cedar Sinai, LPGA, and TD Ameritrade Institutional innovate, design, and build smart digital ecosystems that unlock new opportunity, drive digital growth, and create customer loyalty. To work with Hero Digital or learn more, visit www.herodigital.com.

