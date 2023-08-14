Hero Digital Joins Forces with Avionos, a Leader in Salesforce and Adobe B2B Commerce

The combined company will operate as Hero Digital and move its headquarters to Chicago

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital, a leading customer experience transformation company, announced today that it has joined forces with Avionos, a digital technology consultancy focused on delivering B2B Commerce and Marketing Services, Managed Services, and demand generation solutions for fast-growth and enterprise brands.

The combination of Avionos and Hero Digital creates a digital experience and commerce powerhouse in the Salesforce and Adobe ecosystems. The combined company will operate as Hero Digital and will officially make Chicago its headquarters. It's a city that is fast becoming one of the leading technology and innovation hubs in the country with an abundance of digital forward brands and talent.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Avionos. Our blend of capabilities in strategy, creativity, technology, data, and marketing creates a unique and differentiated offering in the marketplace serving clients' digital experience and commerce needs," said Jay Dettling, CEO of Hero Digital. "Avionos brings a depth of expertise in B2B commerce and marketing that is unparalleled in the industry. This adds immediate value to our combined client base. We look forward to the opportunity to deliver superior customer experience and commerce solutions for the Fortune 1000."

The Avionos team, led by industry veteran Scott Webb, brings extensive digital commerce and experience expertise with a track record of delivering successful outcomes for many leading businesses including Brunswick, Transunion, Abbott Laboratories, Bissell and Trex. Its strong relationship with Salesforce and Adobe in B2B commerce and marketing complements Hero Digital's deep B2C commerce expertise and broader digital experience and technology capabilities. Avionos and Hero's combined managed services offering provides a turnkey solution designed to deliver sustainable enterprise value.

"Over the last nine years, our team has worked incredibly hard to build innovative solutions for our clients driving our growth organically year over year," said Scott Webb, CEO of Avionos. "We are excited to join forces with Hero Digital to accelerate that growth, bringing together Hero Digital's strategy, creative, marketing and technology capabilities with Avionos' technical expertise in Adobe and Salesforce B2B commerce and marketing. Our combined offerings and talent are a game changer for businesses that want to maximize their digital growth potential."

The leaders of both organizations have worked together in the past at Acquity Group, a successful commerce consultancy that was later acquired by Accenture. These announcements further fuel the growth Hero Digital expects in the coming year. Hero Digital recently appointed Jay Dettling as its CEO and acquired B2C commerce company Omnichannel, with more plans to expand and serve the larger customer experience, commerce, and digital transformation needs of its clients.

Avionos was advised by Canaccord Genuity as their exclusive financial advisor.

For more information on Hero Digital, visit www.herodigital.com.

About Hero Digital

Hero Digital is a leading independent customer experience company leveraging strategy, design, technology, marketing, and data, to solve the critical digital transformation needs of the Fortune 1000. Hero Digital creates new business growth by transforming the complete digital customer experience, enabling people and brands to prosper. Hero Digital's blended teams help companies like Comcast, U.S. Bank, Zoom, Nagase, UnitedHealthcare, and TD Ameritrade Institutional drive business growth across the customer journey.

About Avionos

Avionos' team of experts drive measurable business outcomes for Fortune 1000 companies such as Brunswick, Transunion, Abbott Laboratories, Bissell and Trex to turn their digital vision into reality. Avionos' digital transformation, marketing, and commerce capabilities elevate its global clients' digital experiences and drive business growth. Avionos is an Inc. 5000 company, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a Crain's Best Place to Work.

