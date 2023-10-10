Hero Digital Rises to Optimizely Platinum Partner

By exceeding rigorous standards for premium sales, training, and certification requirements, Hero Digital has become an Optimizely Platinum Partner

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital, a leading customer experience transformation company, has achieved certification as a Platinum Partner of Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider. As a Platinum Partner, Hero Digital is recognized for its comprehensive competency, implementation experience, and extensive product expertise.

Hero Digital is a long-standing partner of Optimizely with its relationship spanning nearly a decade due to its proven track record of enterprise sales. As Optimizely's 2022 Digital Experience Partner of the Year, Hero Digital brings deep industry expertise in both business-to-consumer and business-to-business industries in the financial services, healthcare, and commerce spaces, securing partnerships with well-known brands such as Zoom and Gelesis.

Hero Digital is a diamond sponsor of Opticon 2023, Optimizely's annual conference in San Diego. Hero Digital CEO Jay Dettling will join its client, Zoom, for the opening keynote. Additionally, Hero Digital's Chief Development Officer, David Kilimnik, will be taking the stage to discuss their digital transformation story with Zoom and how Hero Digital, Optimizely, and Zoom created a global customer experience and technology solution that leverages customer data in meaningful ways. This presentation will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 2:30 – 3:15 p.m. PT.

"We're thrilled to become an Optimizely Platinum Partner and can't wait to join them and our shared client, Zoom, at the Opticon conference," said Jay Dettling, CEO of Hero Digital. "Our teams will take the main stage to showcase how Hero Digital, Optimizely, and Zoom matched explosive growth with a customer experience backed by data. Business leaders looking to prepare their organizations for future digital experiences shouldn't miss this session."

Optimizely's Digital Experience Platform provides content management (CMS), content marketing (CMP), orchestration, commerce, experimentation, analytics, and personalization on one screen. A recently commissioned Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Optimizely found that over three years, a composite organization realized 370% return on investment (ROI), $9.84 million net present value (NPV).

Along with low total cost of ownership, Optimizely gives teams greater agility to respond to trends and market conditions as well as provides smarter customer intelligence to reach the "right" potential customers and provide more relevant content that engages and converts.

"Optimizely is proud to have this relationship with a world-class partner like Hero Digital. Together we are delivering exceptional projects to customers on a first-class platform that optimizes the end-to-end digital experience," said Jessica Dannemann, Chief Worldwide Partner Ecosystem for Optimizely. "Hero Digital has risen to the occasion to earn Platinum status and identify as a partner that is experienced in leveraging the Optimizely product portfolio to help growing companies unleash their digital potential."

Visit the Hero Digital booth at Opticon to speak with their experts about the innovative work they're doing as platinum partners with Optimizely.

About Hero Digital

Hero Digital is a leading independent customer experience company leveraging strategy, design, technology, marketing, and data, to solve the critical digital transformation needs of the Fortune 1000. Hero Digital creates new business growth by transforming the complete digital customer experience, enabling people and brands to prosper. Hero Digital's blended teams help companies like Comcast, U.S. Bank, Zoom, Nagase, UnitedHealthcare, and TD Ameritrade Institutional drive business growth across the customer journey.

About Optimizely

At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. We do that by reinventing how marketing and product teams work to create and optimize digital experiences across all channels. With our leading digital experience platform (DXP), we help companies around the world orchestrate their entire content lifecycle, monetize every digital experience and experiment across all customer touchpoints. Optimizely has 700+ partners and nearly 1500 employees across our 21 global offices. We are proud to help more than 10,000 businesses, including H&M, PayPal, Zoom, Toyota and Vodafone, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. At Optimizely, we live each day with a simple philosophy: large enough to serve, small enough to care. Learn more at optimizely.com.

