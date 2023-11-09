Hero Digital Wins Multiple eHealthcare Leadership Awards

News provided by

Hero Digital

09 Nov, 2023, 13:59 ET

Hero Digital is Honored for its Customer Experience Work with its Leading Healthcare Partners, Cedars Sinai and UNC Health. 

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital, a leading customer experience transformation company, announces that it has won multiple eHealthcare Leadership Awards for its innovative work with client partners, Cedars Sinai and UNC Health. In its 24th year, the eHealthcare Leadership Awards recognize outstanding health websites and digital initiatives, highlighting the role of digital communications in achieving healthcare organizations' business objectives. 

During a special awards presentation at the 27th Annual Healthcare Internet Conference (HCIC), Hero Digital was awarded: 

  • Best Internet Home Page: Distinction: Cedars Sinai
  • Best Mobile Website: Distinction: UNC Health
  • Best Site Design: Platinum: UNC Health (Healthcare system)

Consumer segmentation was critical for Cedars Sinai. Hero Digital created behavioral archetypes that were repeatedly tested and validated throughout the design process. Hero Digital built a clean, modern, scalable design system, as well as upgraded and rebuilt the infrastructure on Adobe Experience Manager. 

While working with UNC Health, Hero Digital developed a new information architecture to better meet consumer expectations and mental models, scaled the taxonomy used for Find a Doctor across the site to dynamically serve relevant content, and redesigned their digital brand, creating a thoughtful, accessible, and extensible design system. 

"We're incredibly proud and grateful to be recognized for our customer experience leadership in the healthcare industry by the eHealthcare Leadership Awards," said Jay Dettling, CEO of Hero Digital. "Both Cedars Sinai and UNC Health are remarkable organizations that serve and evolve daily with patients' critical healthcare needs. These awards are a testament to our partnerships with our clients and the passion and commitment of our talented team, who consistently go above and beyond to deliver exceptional results for our clients." 

The eHealthcare Leadership Awards draw around 1,000 entries annually and exclusively recognize the best websites and digital communications of healthcare organizations, online health companies, pharmaceutical/medical equipment firms, agencies/suppliers, and business improvement initiatives.  

Earlier this year, Hero Digital was recognized as the "Customer Experience Innovator of the Year" for the second year in a row in the 6th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. Additionally, Hero Digital was named Optimizely's DXP Partner of the Year for the second straight year. 

To learn more about Hero Digital and its work within the healthcare industry, please visit https://herodigital.com/

About Hero Digital
Hero Digital is a leading independent customer experience company leveraging strategy, design, technology, marketing, and data, to solve the critical digital transformation needs of the Fortune 1000. Hero Digital creates new business growth by transforming the complete digital customer experience, enabling people and brands to prosper. Hero Digital's blended teams help companies like Comcast, U.S. Bank, Zoom, Nagase, UnitedHealthcare, and TD Ameritrade Institutional drive business growth across the customer journey. 

Media Contact Information   
Mattie Van Gundy, Account Supervisor 
[email protected]
713.409.1835     

SOURCE Hero Digital

