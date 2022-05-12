Hero Galaxy Pays You to Play Video Games

SEATTLE , May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a player's dream, Hero Galaxy will pay you to play Minecraft.

"Right now, we're doing what nobody else has ever done before by compensating regular players with cryptocurrency for their time playing Minecraft through a Web 3 layer," said Hero Galaxy president Nikolas Moore.

The Hero Galaxy is a play-to-earn metaverse of games and challenges, hosted on various NFT worlds called Battle Planets. Heroes are the native residents of the Hero Galaxy and act as playable in-game NFT avatars. They are played in Minecraft and can be sold on the open market.

"Web 3 allows money and cryptocurrencies to be transferred over the internet. If advertisers are profiting from a gamer's attention, then the players who are giving that attention should also deserve a cut of that profit," said Moore.

Players get paid in cryptocurrency for the time they spend and for their actions in the game. They can make up to 85 percent of the sale of digital assets such as digital skins, tokens, or artifacts that they've created inside the game that is sold to an interested third party.

"Some people are paying the equivalent of thousands of dollars for these things on the open market. The lowest price that any of our game skins are listed now is about $150. Players can create these things for free," said Moore.

To get started go to Hero Galaxy, create an account, and then log into the website.

"We have a managed wallet service to hold your crypto earnings so there's no need to create your own crypto wallet somewhere else," said Moore.

Within just three months of operations, Hero Galaxy has managed to capture about $15 million of the Minecraft market. Getting paid to play is a revolutionary concept that will shake up the industry. New games are struggling to develop an audience using the play-to-pay model.

However, part of the reason why Moore's company is taking off so fast is that they don't have to develop a market since they already have a captive audience. It's bringing the pay-to-play model to the existing Minecraft platform of 200 million users.

Articles about Hero Galaxy have been seen in Crypto Insider Magazine and Bitcoin Daily Magazine.

Moore has seen positive benefits from his platform that have helped people lift themselves out of poverty in some poorer third-world countries.

"People at gaming cafes in the Philippines are some of our biggest users. They're making money and it's providing them a living wage. We're paying people more money to play games in countries such as Brazil than what they could make at minimum wage jobs," said Moore.

Battle Planets are the battlegrounds of the Hero Galaxy and present unique opportunities to increase the value of a player's Hero. Heroes gain value by claiming metaverse world native tokens and avatars that can be sold with profits shared with players.

Avatars are based upon a player's performances, playtime, and other metrics daily. Some artifacts include badges of honor won on the game's battlefield and may include spacesuits, swords, armor, amulets, wands, crowns, etc.

Hero Galaxy will also play host to multiple live, timebound, in-game competitions, where players also have a chance to win and earn grand prizes.

"If you want to get paid for playing Minecraft, sign up to Hero Galaxy today," said Moore.

For further information or to schedule an interview, call Nikolas Moore at (206) 306-4911 or email him at [email protected].

