Hero MotoCorp Inaugurates Flagship Dealership in Dubai

The showroom spread over 625 sq. ft. displays the range of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles and scooters, while the workshop with two service bays provide the best-in-class aftersales service experience and spare parts to customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Bhan, Head – Global Business, Hero MotoCorp, said, "The Gulf region is a strategically important part of our aggressive global expansion plans. Our aim is to bring world-class products and services to customers here and excite the market. We are focusing on providing extensive after-sales support to our customers and keep expanding in this market."

During the inauguration, 100 Hero MotoCorp motorcycles were also handed over to SS Delivery Services LLC, the preferred partner for prominent food delivery aggregators in the region.

Having forayed into the region in 2018, Hero MotoCorp - along with its Afriventures FZE - its exclusive distributor in this market, is aiming to further expand its operations in the Gulf countries.

The Company caters to its customers in this region through a fast-growing network of over 10 touch points including six dealerships and service centers and four spare part outlets across five countries in the region, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Hero MotoCorp's comprehensive product range in the region includes motorcycles from the entry to premium levels, including the Ignitor 125, Hunk 150, ECO 150 cargo and ECO 150.

The company also plans to launch its other globally successful products such as the Xpulse 200, Hunk 160R motorcycles and a range of scooters here in the near future.

Hero MotoCorp, along with Afriventures, has been consistently engaged in ensuring customer delight in the Gulf countries through various initiatives, including free service camps, customer meet & greet sessions, training technicians across the region and providing strong aftersales support.

