HERO® Releases California Compliant Self-Defense Tools

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HERO Defense Systems LLC has announced a new collection of California Compliant self-defense products. Available options include both the company's patented, non-lethal defense devices: HERO® 2020 , and AIIRO® . The new bundles are designed and labeled to meet California state regulations for self-defense weapons, allowing residents to finally utilize these award-winning defense tools.

Introducing BluntForce™ Non-Lethal Self Defense

BluntForce cartridges allow HERO 2020 into California for the first time. AIIRO fires a stream of irritant gel at a target.

This newly announced cartridge, known as BluntForce™ , is available in multiple California compliant bundles of HERO 2020 and CORE devices. It comes pre-loaded with .68 caliber hard polymer projectiles and fires at over 150 mph. The cartridge deters and stops attackers with a targeted, painful punch of localized kinetic energy.

"California restricts pepper irritant projectiles, and customers have been asking us for years to provide them options. Now we have. BluntForce is a pre-built, no mess, ready to use defense tool, built at our factory in Utah. It's a reliable solution that instantly causes pain to an attacker."

- David Clemons, CEO and Co-Founder, HERO Defense Systems

AIIRO® Gel Based Defense

AIIRO® bundles and cartridges can now be shipped to California residents as well, with multiple kit and color options available. The AIIRO® device fires sticky non-lethal irritant gel, causing intense burning sensations, temporary blindness, fits of coughing, and discomfort. There are no long-term effects and effects can last up to an hour.

Award-Winning Protection for Californians

HERO® has begun marking eligible products with a California Compliant icon and has created a section on their website listing all currently available bundles.

HERO® products are not considered firearms under federal law. Some restrictions on usage and age may apply in certain states .

To contact HERO® regarding quotes, interview, or speaking opportunities, contact:

HERO Defense Systems LLC

[email protected]

(833) 437-6669

For more information about HERO Defense Systems and products, visit www.HERO.US.com or join the non-lethal movement on social: @Bringahero

SOURCE HERO Defense Systems