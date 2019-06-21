HERO Sports Wins Seattle Business Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For

SEATTLE, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HERO Sports announced today that it has been honored as a 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2019 by Seattle Business Magazine. Employee satisfaction and valuable feedback solidified the honor despite competition from hundreds of companies across the state of Washington.

For the 30th straight year, Seattle Business Magazine searched for the most outstanding companies that pride themselves on providing an exceptional work environment that prioritizes employee recognition, creativity, communication and health benefits to enable team members to thrive both inside and outside of the office. The award helps cement HERO Sports as a top workplace in Washington.

"At HERO Sports, we recognize that the lifeblood of our company is our culture and people we hire," said Brad Weitz, CEO of HERO Sports. "We are honored to be included in such an esteemed collection of organizations and this award validates our commitment to our employees."

The award is particularly significant because employees completed a questionnaire rating the company on categories including office culture, executive leadership and more. Their positive feedback and happiness with HERO Sports is the sole reason for winning this prestigious honor.

Along with providing a nurturing and first-rate office experience, HERO Sports is currently transforming the world of content automation. As the sports marketing arm of Data Skrive , HERO Sports provides game previews, summaries and additional content for the Associated Press, college athletic departments, minor league baseball teams and more.

HERO Sports is the sports marketing arm of Data Skrive , a SaaS technology platform producing contextually relevant, ready-to-publish content. Whether audiences want text, infographics, slide shows, interactive content, predictions or fantasy advice, the Data Skrive platform drives engagement. For more information, please visit https://www.dataskrive.com .

