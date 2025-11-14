Hero Time Appoints Western Production Manager to Enhance Service and Quality

YIWU, China, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Time is proud to announce the appointment of Moris Lubin as the new Production Manager at its Yiwu facility for the manufacturing of board games and card games, marking a major milestone in the company's ongoing mission to deliver industry-leading quality, communications and service to international customers.

Lubin brings a wealth of cross-cultural experience to Hero Time, with an extensive background in manufacturing leadership and management as a member of organizations supplying top toy brands such as Otto Simon, Intertoys, Toychamp and Xenos.

Board game manufacturing is uniquely complex, with each title a completely new product with different components, materials, and assembly challenges. To manage that complexity, Hero Time follows a four-pillar philosophy of System, Communication, Standard Procedures, and Personal Care.

Lubin's appointment bridges the gap between Western expectations and Chinese production standards, allowing Hero Time to offer enhanced communication, quality assurance and game manufacturing efficiency.

"This is a key step in reinforcing Hero Time's commitment to precision and transparency," said Hersh Glueck, Founder and CEO of Hero Time. "By integrating global management practices with our experienced production team in Yiwu, we're elevating both our product quality and our customer experience to a new level."

For customers, Moris Lubin will focus on creating a more transparent and report-based work environment, improved coordination between project managers and the manufacturing floor, and achieve greater quality and overall game publishers satisfaction, including in consistency between prototypes and full-scale production games.

The addition of Lubin reflects Hero Time's dedication to empowering game creators worldwide to easily create new titles and grow as publishers with a suite of game manufacturing, logistics and finance services.

For more information about HeroTime's manufacturing process and services for tabletop game publishers, contact the Hero Time team online to discuss your board or card game project.

About Hero Time

Founded in 2019, Hero Time is the first board game and card game manufacturer that is a fully foreign-owned enterprise in China. The company is dedicated to helping game publishers grow via transparent, results-driven manufacturing partnerships.

