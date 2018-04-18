Hero Wipes® to Unveil New Bloodborne Pathogen Antiseptic Wipes for EMS Providers at FDIC 2018

CHINO, Calif., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Original Hero Wipes® FIRE are the first and only on-site decontamination wipes specifically formulated for firefighters that have been tested and proven effective in removing cancer-causing carcinogens. The Hero Wipes brand announced today it has expanded its product line to tackle another threat faced by first responders: bloodborne pathogens. With the launch of Hero Wipes EMS, first responders now have a wipe that effectively cleans and kills 99.9 percent of germs to reduce the risk of infection that bloodborne pathogens present.

What are bloodborne pathogens?

According to Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), bloodborne pathogens are infectious microorganisms present in blood than can cause disease in humans. Workers, like first responders, who are exposed to bloodborne pathogens are at risk for serious and life-threatening illnesses. OSHA provides a Bloodborne Pathogens standard that provides for what employers should do to protect workers.

As exposure to needlesticks and bloodborne pathogens is the second most common type of injury to EMS providers, according to a research study by the National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety (NIOSH), Hero Wipes endeavored to create a product that addressed their needs. The team at Hero Wipes held listening sessions with several first responders regarding their concerns about bloodborne pathogens whereby the key takeaways included:

Encounters with blood and thus bloodborne pathogens are common

There is a need for a product that is durable and effective

Hard surface disinfectant wipes are sometimes made available; however, they're harsh on skin and federally prohibited to use as personal care

Hero Wipes EMS as an effective solution

Utilizing the company's vast experience in formulating and creating wipe products, Hero Wipes EMS was created as a safe and effective healthcare antiseptic wipe. The wipes are thick and stretchable enough to stand up to vigorous use in cleaning. The product also features an exceptional absorption quality, and log reduction testing showed it kills 99.9 percent of germs. Moreover, as with original Hero Wipes, Hero Wipes EMS are kind to skin. The product is EWG VERIFIED™ for its commitment to using safe ingredients, providing transparency and engaging in quality manufacturing practices.

Hero Wipes EMS also complies with OSHA's Bloodborne Pathogens standard requirements and meets the CDC's guideline for hand hygiene in healthcare settings.

The Hero Wipes brand will also showcase and sample original Hero Wipes FIRE, its on-site decontamination wipe, during FDIC. Launched in 2017, Hero Wipes FIRE are the only wipes on the market specifically designed for firefighters, which have been tested and shown to effectively remove harmful toxins, namely the flame retardant TCEP and Benzopyrene (BaP), which is commonly found in soot.

"With our original Hero Wipes, we educated ourselves about the very real cancer threat that firefighters are facing and we put our capabilities to work to create the only tested on-site decon wipe available," said Eve Yen, Founder and CEO of Diamond Wipes International, Inc., parent company of Hero Wipes. "Now, with Hero Wipes EMS, we are utilizing that same ingenuity to make a wipe that is remarkably effective and also meets rigorous standards for safety. We are very confident that Hero Wipes EMS will serve the needs of first responders."

Members of the emergency service community who wish to learn more or make product requests can contact Customer Service at 1 (800) 454-1077 or email Hero Wipes at team@myherowipes.com.

About Hero Wipes®

The Hero Wipes® portfolio includes original Hero Wipes FIRE, the first and only brand of decontamination wipes studied and proven to be effective in removing cancer-causing carcinogens from the vulnerable skin of firefighters; and Hero Wipes EMS, which effectively cleans and kills 99.9% of germs to reduce infection risks from bloodborne pathogens. Hero Wipes, through its commitment to using safe ingredients, providing transparency and engaging in quality manufacturing practices is a proud member of the prestigious EWG VERIFIED™ program. Hero Wipes also donates a portion of its proceeds to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Hero Wipes products are available online at www.myherowipes.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hero-wipes-to-unveil-new-bloodborne-pathogen-antiseptic-wipes-for-ems-providers-at-fdic-2018-300631966.html

SOURCE Hero Wipes

Related Links

http://www.myherowipes.com

