HeroDevs Extends the Lifespan of .NET 6 with Never-Ending Support, Saving Organizations from Security and Compliance Risks

.NET 6 Was Deprecated by Microsoft in November 2024, Putting Users of the Open Source Software Framework at Risk for Data Breaches, Downtime, and Other Security Risks

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HeroDevs , a leading provider of support and compliance solutions for deprecated open-source software, today announced Never-Ending Support (NES) for .NET version 6 , the open source software framework developed by Microsoft that is extensively used in applications around the world. Through its .NET NES offering, HeroDevs will provide customers with a maintained version of .NET 6, including regular updates that fix security issues and other vulnerabilities. The HeroDevs team has also committed to providing secure versions of all future deprecated versions of .NET.

Microsoft and the .NET Foundation terminated long-term support for .NET 6 on November 12, 2024, leaving developers and companies who haven't migrated in a state of high-risk and non-compliance. Despite terminating support, this version of the framework is still one of the most used and remains integral to countless systems due to its stability, robust features, and compatibility with critical business applications. Recognizing the urgent need to address the risks posed by using unsupported software, HeroDevs has stepped in to provide a solution that ensures businesses can continue leveraging .NET 6 securely and confidently.

"The lifecycle of critical technologies, like .NET 6, doesn't always align with the needs of a business and forced migration can lead to errors, interrupt major projects, dramatically increase costs, and slow innovation," said Aaron Frost, HeroDevs Founder and CEO . "By our estimates and feedback from customers, migrating to a new version of .NET can cost an organization millions of dollars and thousands of hours. As major contributors, proponents, and users of open source software ourselves, the HeroDevs team is proud to support our community by providing them with .NET Never-Ending Support, so developers and organizations can thoroughly plan and execute their migrations according to their own timelines."

A Look at HeroDevs .NET NES

HeroDevs NES for .NET 6 ensures companies—especially those in highly-regulated industries like healthcare, government, and finance—remain compliant with their industry and internal requirements. Once a customer has been onboarded, the drop-in replacement can be installed in just a few minutes. Key benefits include:

Vulnerabilities and security issues are promptly fixed to protect customers' applications. HeroDevs also continually audits the .NET codebase to identify potential issues and fix them before they become known issues. Compatibility Assurance: Regular compatibility updates keep customers' applications functioning seamlessly within their existing environments.

HeroDevs NES for .NET 6 ensures service level agreement (SLA) and security compliance frameworks like FedRAMP, PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOC 2, FERPA, and ISO 27001. This support is crucial for organizations in highly regulated industries like government, finance, and healthcare, where compliance and data security are non-negotiable. Expert Support: .NET NES is developed and maintained by .NET experts—including core team members from the open source project—guaranteeing the same high standard of quality developers demand.

Companies can sign up for HeroDevs .NET NES or learn more about the support offering by visiting the website .

Risks of Using Unsupported Open-Source Software

Once a framework like .NET 6 reaches the end of its life, it no longer receives updates, including security patches. This exposes organizations to several risks, including:

Security vulnerabilities : Hackers can exploit unpatched software to gain unauthorized access to systems and data.

: Hackers can exploit unpatched software to gain unauthorized access to systems and data. Legal non-compliance : Many regulatory frameworks mandate the use of actively maintained, supported software.

: Many regulatory frameworks mandate the use of actively maintained, supported software. Operational risks: Companies relying on unsupported frameworks may fail to meet SLAs or experience downtime due to unaddressed bugs.

HeroDevs' NES eliminates these risks by delivering security patches, compatibility updates, and ongoing maintenance.

HeroDevs' Commitment to Open Source

HeroDevs' support for .NET 6 builds on the company's proven track record of providing extended support for other popular open source software (OSS) that has been deprecated. This includes AngularJS, Spring, Drupal, jQuery, Bootstrap, Vue 2, Node.js and dozens of other open source technologies . More than 700 companies rely on HeroDevs NES OSS solutions, including half of the Fortune 100.

In addition to its NES offerings, HeroDevs provides financial support to open source projects and maintainers. In 2024, the company donated millions of dollars to fund the future development of the projects it supports and is committed to increasing that number in 2025.

About HeroDevs:

HeroDevs is the trusted leader in providing secure, long-term support for deprecated open-source software. The company's mission is to keep these critical technologies running smoothly, securely, and in compliance long after their official end-of-life. From AngularJS to .NET, HeroDevs Never-Ending Support (NES) solutions give businesses the freedom to plan migrations on their terms while staying protected against vulnerabilities and compliance risks.

Serving industries where security and uptime are non-negotiable, including finance, healthcare, and government, HeroDevs has earned the trust of over 700 companies, including half of the Fortune 100. With a team of open-source experts, proactive vulnerability remediation, and enterprise-grade support, HeroDevs empowers organizations to keep moving forward without disruption.

