Heroes Among Us Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Kevin Reed, Co-Founder, Heroes Among Us, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, Star of Military Valour recipients and honoured guests, joined Richard Rohan, Chief Growth Officer, TSX Trust, to open the market.

Heroes Among Us, has been a special National Post series on Canadian military valour, celebrating courage in the presence of the enemy. We have proposed 11 heroic Canadians who could be the first-ever recipients of the Canadian Victoria Cross, created three decades ago as a homegrown version of the Commonwealth's highest award for valour. In conjunction with the True Patriot Love Foundation, Anthony Wilson-Smith of Historica Canada, Gen. (ret'd) Rick Hillier and Co-Founder Kevin Reed, we will celebrate and retell their stories tonight at Hockey Hall of Fame.

