Heroes Hangout Grand Opening Celebration & Childhood Cancer Awareness Police Car Initiative

MIAMI, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvia Vanni, Co-Founder of the Mystic Force Foundation announces the Grand Opening of the Heroes Hangout, a first of its kind in the country, Childhood Cancer Haven. A special place for our kids battling cancer to 'Hang Out', play video games, enjoy crafts, 'Shop' for toys (at no cost!), and attend Special Events.

Miami-Dade County Police join forces to support our Littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. Heroes Hangout, a Childhood cancer Haven strictly for our Heroes battling Childhood Cancer.

We are also holding our Childhood Cancer Awareness Police Car Initiative showcasing Police Vehicles from all over Miami Dade County wrapped and decorated in support of our littlest Heroes during September National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This will be the first time in our nation's history that police departments join forces to show their support of our littlest Heroes battling this devastating disease.

Our Special guest DJ 'JC' is a 7-year old Retinoblastoma Cancer warrior.

This sweet Hero lost his eyesight due to cancer but music is his love & mixing is his passion.

Don't miss his amazing talent!

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho will join us to offer the school system's support to our Heroes during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

For more information you may contact Silvia Vanni at 201126@email4pr.com / 305.726.1155 or Esther Reynolds at 201126@email4pr.com / 786.897.1997

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 8TH 11:00AM – 2:00PM



Announcements & Ribbon Cutting will be made @ 12:00pm.



1943 NE 164th Street North Miami Beach Florida 33162

Kids battling Cancer spend weeks to months at a time in-patient, when not in-patient they are constantly immunocompromised, thus, they cannot be out in public places, which means no toy stores, no parks, no fun activities outside of home. The Heroes Hangout is a haven that will be their special place to go. Since it will not be open to the public it will remain as germ-free as possible. The location itself has been Sponsored by the Dante Law Firm, so we pay no rent, and everything within the Hangout has been donated by loyal and caring individuals and companies in our communities. We will be accepting toy donations of new, unwrapped toys.

The Mystic Force Foundation (www.MysticForceFoundation.com) was founded in 2008 after 4-year-old Salvatore Vanni was diagnosed with Stage IV Childhood Cancer. This year is the Foundation's 10-year Anniversary of raising awareness, and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting 'Wishes', delivering toys, holding hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to our littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer.

