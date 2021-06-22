Heroes Health & Wellness is changing the game when it comes to accessible holistic wellness by offering a lifetime 50% discount for retired and active US military and first responders

MIAMI, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heroes Health and Wellness today announced the debut of the HEROES' discount, a new service that will allow retired and active US military and first responders to receive 50% off all products for life. Verify Pass powers the Heroes discount, providing a secure and easy way for these heroes to submit their information and get qualified to start receiving deals right away.

"At Heroes, we strive to truly make an impact for those who are out making the ultimate sacrifice, and we wanted to make sure that we enable those who need it most to have access to our products," says Leib Kraines, COO at Heroes Health and Wellness. "From the daily strain on mental health to the physical toll the job takes, we want to be a source of well-being and calm in an otherwise hectic lifestyle."

Yitz Kaufman, CFO of Heroes Health and Wellness, is excited about the opportunity to give back to those who give so much to all of us. "How can you repay someone willing to sacrifice everything for millions of people they do not even know? Truthfully, it's impossible, but we at least wanted to show these heroes that we appreciate their service and sacrifice by making their lives better."

Every purchase of a Heroes CBD product will benefit the fund that allows all active and retired members of the US Armed Forces and first responders to purchase Heroes CBD at a 50% discount with free shipping. The Heroes' discount is not a one time offer but a lifetime commitment for all active and retired members of the US Armed Forces and first responders.

The Heroes Discount will be available starting today. For more information on Heroes Health and Wellness, visit Heroes-cbd.com.

About Heroes health and Wellness Inc.: Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Heroes Health and Wellness provides affordable, high-quality hemp products. In addition, Heroes specializes in creating THC-free & THC lite products so their customers can choose what is right for their lifestyle.

