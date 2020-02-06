Heroes of the Community: Real Estate Investors Revitalize Regions

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When people think of real estate investors, they often imagine negative stereotypes of money-grubbing individuals seeking to fill their pockets. However, Steel Marketing says this could not be further from the truth.

Steel Marketing, an online marketing agency, helps real estate investors with their online marketing efforts, and they see first-hand that these investors are truly revitalizing their communities while providing safe, affordable housing.

What Revitalization Entails

Revitalization refers to the process of taking an area experiencing an economic downturn or housing rot and 'flipping' it.

When a house is left to sit and rot, it slowly starts to affect the other homes in the neighborhood. Overgrown lawns, boarded up windows, collapsing roofs, and sagging porches are unpleasant to look at. Over time, the property depreciates in value and starts to lower the value of nearby properties.

By buying these properties, investors like Andrew Hoelzel of Colorado Cash for Keys hope to "bring beauty and value" back to communities. Renovated homes attract long term tenants and can increase the curb appeal of an area, which raises interest for renters and buyers.

Plus, there is always the added benefit of creating new jobs for local tradespeople. Roofers, plumbers, maintenance men and women, notaries, and others get to enjoy the benefits of real estate investment.

Keeping Homes Affordable

But revitalization isn't just about fixing up a home and making a profit. It's also about helping the community and ensuring low-income families can afford a nice place to live without breaking the bank. Josiah Rivera of Grid Home Buyers notes that "it's not about making a quick buck. It's about helping people who are trapped with a property that just keeps taking money without giving a dime of it back and making it livable."

The problem with old houses is they become rundown and difficult to maintain. Families can wind up spending thousands of dollars a year just trying to keep things livable. Companies like Grid Home Buyers can take these properties, fix them up, and then offer them to the community at low rates so they are still affordable for the people of the area.

Homes are also kept affordable through careful property management. James Scott with House Buyers OKC says "installing more efficient appliances and avoiding the manicured lawns of the past" reduce property energy bills and help homeowners save money in the long run.

The Effects

The result of the hard work of real estate investors is the improvement of communities, more affordable housing, and more work for people like Stephen Rose of Rose Quality Garage Doors. Mr. Rose does tons of work for investors in his area and not only got to experience their benefits firsthand but also see "the good effects it has on [his] friends and neighbors who are able to live in beautiful communities again."

