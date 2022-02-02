Heroic Benefit Corporation Expands Executive Leadership Team To Revolutionize Brand Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heroic Public Benefit Corporation (Heroic) welcomes Shaina Jordan as the Chief Operating Officer, Lauren Gibbs as Vice President of Partnerships and Dylan Morris as the Vice President of Heroic Experience. Shaina Jordan will be responsible for operations, Lauren Gibbs will oversee integration of strategic partnerships and, separately, Dylan Morris will ensure platform members are receiving exceptional service and experience via the app.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Shaina, Lauren and Dylan to the executive team at Heroic. Individually and collectively they share a wealth of experience, a track-record of successful leadership, and a passion for our mission to help 51% of the world's population flourish by the year 2051. Heroic is a better organization because of them and we can't wait to see the impact their leadership creates for our community and beyond," said Michael Balchan, Chief of Staff and Head Coach at Heroic.

Previously, Jordan served as Vice President at TeamSnap, an industry-leading sport management platform, where she was responsible for running their consumer subscription business and building their marketing and analytics teams to support sports organizations, coaches, members and brand partners. Additionally, she served as Chief of Staff at Guild Education, partnering with the President to scale consumer product, marketing, and operations to reskill America's workforce. As a long time follower of Brian's, the connection with Heroic was immediate, and Jordan knew she had the ability to drive Heroic's growth with her experience scaling consumer startups.

"Throughout my career, I have been responsible for driving growth and engagement in consumer businesses while leading cross functional teams and establishing data and analytics and marketing functions," stated Jordan. "As COO, I am excited to partner with CEO/Founder Brian to building our Heroic movement by taking all the best practices that fast-growing startups use and implementing them in the most Heroic way"

Most notably recognized for tucking into her bobsled for Team USA during the Olympic games, Silver medalist and World Champion Gibbs is trading in the Olympic Podium to go back to her corporate roots. With over a decade experience leading sales prior to chasing her Olympic dream, Gibbs has since held the role of Director of External Sales for Parity where she led the creation, promotion and brand awareness campaigns. In this role she developed and established business strategy to expand partnership awareness and offerings to athletes, corporations and nonprofits.

"I am thrilled to join Heroic and bring both my mindset, virtues and extensive experience in partnerships and sales to the already impressive team," enthused Gibbs. "I fully believe this app will change the way people interact with the world around them. I know firsthand from my Olympic endeavors the power mental fortitude and determination play in achieving success and look forward to bringing on partners that will build awareness of Heroic and the change that is possible!"

With extensive experience leading the quality teams at Zappos and Google, Morris also spent four years at Rally Health, acting as a strategic partner to product, engineering, sales, and partnership teams. Throughout his tenure, Morris co-led the launch of a contact center from day 0 to grow to 100 employees, delivering a healthcare industry leading 40+ Net Promoter Score from day one. He also personally developed the knowledge base, CSR workflows, training, quality assurance, forecasting and workforce planning, and led the development of the CRM (Salesforce). Most recently, Morris worked at Guild Education as the Director of Student Experience Tools, leading operations and enablement to drive optimization across product, services, and marketing to enable user growth and adoption.

"My approach to all customer operations is focused on achieving the strategic objectives of the business to best serve our customers while deeply understanding technology and process realities - allowing me to often foresee and address roadblocks preemptively on the way to execution," said Morris. "As Vice President of Heroic Experience, I plan to take the best lessons I've learned over my career to create astonishing experiences for internal and external customers, and put systems in place that enable everyone to be the most heroic versions of themselves," Morris added.

ABOUT HEROIC PUBLIC BENEFIT CORPORATION

Heroic Training Platform is a social training platform that challenges the negative aspects of social media by teaching users to conquer their digital addictions and prioritize their in-person relationships. Heroic Training Platform is being developed in partnership with MetaLab and is set to launch on April 9, 2022.

Heroic's parent company, Heroic Public Benefit Corporation, made history as the first company to close a $5 Million Reg Crowdfunding as part of their $11 Million seed round, and now has the support of more than 2,500 founding investors from 75+ countries (and counting) in addition to prominent, globally recognized traditional investors.

With several milestone initiatives set to unveil in 2022, Heroic's unapologetic and ambitious goal is to play a part in creating a world in which 51% of the population is flourishing by the year 2051.

